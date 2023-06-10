French Open: Novak Djokovic Assessed His Prep Work Against Casper Ruud, 'I Would Be Ready'

Novak Djokovic is gunning for another Grand Slam final as he will face Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal while Casper Ruud eased against Alexander Zverev in a one-sided contest. The onus will be on the Serbian to put up another valiant display as he is on the verge of his 23rd Grand Slam.

In the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic has shown that he is here to stay and can conquer the tennis world with his racket. The 36-year-old has braved his way through an injury crisis and fatigue and can now write a piece of history on his own in the summit clash.

Novak Djokovic isn't bothered about pressure ahead of French Open final

Ahead of the final, the Serbian Tennis star stated that he is habituated to taking the pressure ahead of these kinds of games.

“Pressure is always on my shoulders, so it's not going to be different.

“But it's part of my sport, part of my life, all that I do. I think that having pressure is a privilege. But it's a source of motivation, as well. Great motivation to play well and to reach Sunday.

Le Serbe est revenu sur son succès contre Carlos Alcaraz diminué par des crampes dans les deux derniers sets ⤵️#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

“Before the tournament I was saying that of course for me Roland Garros is a Grand Slam, and it's the most important tournament on this surface. So I was well-prepared so that I would be in this position, so that I would be ready for this battle to win this other Grand Slam title.

“I hope that I'll play my best tennis level on Sunday. The only thing I can say now is that I'm very focused. History is always something that's hovering over me, but I'm very happy to be in this position to write history of this sport, but I'm just thinking about winning the next match.”

It remains to be seen who manages to end the coveted tournament on a higher note on Sunday.