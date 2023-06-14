French President Emmanuel Macron Set To Be Involved In Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga: Report

Why you're reading this: Kylian Mbappe remains one of the most coveted prospects in world football. The Paris Saint-Germain forward's imminent future has been the subject of a major debate. He signed a new two-year contract in 2022 and also has the option to extend the contract by another year.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe played a major role as France lifted the World Cup in 2018

The youngster also netted a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

PSG won the Ligue 1 title by the barest margin in the recently concluded season

French president could get involved in Kylian Mbappe transfer saga

Kylian Mbappe reportedly informed the club of his intention not to extend his stay in the French capital. If this goes PSG could lose their star player for free next summer. The club already invested a lot in the player and if the current situation persists, the hierarchy would reportedly look for suitors for the player.

But French President Emmanuel Macron has now stepped in and has assured he will try to convince Mbappe to stay at the club. "I don't have any news, but I will try to push [for Mbappe to stay]." Macron also played an influential role in stopping Mbappe to sign for Madrid as the 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract.

Read More: Kylian Mbappe denies PSG contract extension, sends letter to club with formal decision

PSG has failed to dominate on European fronts as winning the Champions League has been a priority for them. With Lionel Messi also set to leave the club for Inter Miami, Mbappe could emerge as the next big thing in European football. There won't be a dearth of suitors if the club places him in the transfer market and the likes of Manchester United and Madrid have reportedly been courting his signature.

On Tuesday, Mbappe tweeted to make his desire known as he said he wants to continue at the club in the next season. "LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Read More: Kylian Mbappe issues statement after reports of his exit from PSG; 'I have already said..'

It remains to be seen how the drama unfolds.