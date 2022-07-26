Frenkie De Jong Should Consider Legal Action Vs Barcelona: Man United Legend Gary Neville

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has urged star midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, to take legal action against Barcelona due to the club's 'immoral' actions. Neville, who is now working as a football pundit, believes that the Catalan giants have been spending huge sums of money to sign new players, but are not paying the ones that are still under contract.

Neville urges de Jong to take legal action against Barcelona

Taking to his official Twitter handle on July 25, Gary Neville wrote that Frenkie de Jong should take legal action against Barcelona, and all the players shall get behind him for an act he termed "immoral and a breach". He concluded his post by stating that the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) should take this matter seriously and put an end to such "bullying".

De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him!A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 25, 2022

Neville's remarks come after reports emerged that the La Liga heavyweights reportedly owe de Jong a staggering £17 million in wages, which they have not been able to pay due to their precarious financial position. As per Diario Sport, Barcelona suffered losses worth a whopping €802.7 million in the 2020/21 season. Despite such a financial crisis, Xavi's side have gone on to sign stars such as Robert Lewandowski and Raphina, which cost them approximately £100m according to reports.

Frenkie de Jong keen to stay at Barcelona despite club keen on selling him

According to reports, Barcelona and Manchester United had agreed the sale of Frenkie de Jong, but it was the Dutch midfielder who was reluctant to make the move to Old Trafford. The 25-year-old had told ESPN in an interview in May, "I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club from a young age. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

Since making his move to the Camp Nou in the 2019 season, de Jong has only managed to win the Copa del Rey during the 2020/21 season. With still over a month remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will indeed make a move elsewhere.