Barcelona's 5-0 Win Vs Real Madrid In 2010 Is Frenkie De Jong's Favourite El Clasico Game

Frenkie de Jong looks excited about featuring in his first-ever 'El Clasico'. The Dutch midfielder joined Barcelona this summer after impressing everyone during his time in Ajax. De Jong has made a place for himself in the first team and is expected to start for Barcelona when the Los Blancos will pay them a visit on November 18, 2019. The 22-year-old has some experience when it comes to facing Real Madrid. He was part of the Ajax side when they knocked out the Spanish giants in the Round of 16 clash of Champions League 2018-19.

Also Read | El Clasico: Karim Benzema Vs Luis Suarez, The Battle Of The No. 9s

Frenkie De Jong is looking forward for 'El Clasico'

Frenkie de Jong recently gave an interview on Wednesday and talked about the upcoming 'El Clasico'. Frenkie de Jong stated that he is really excited to play his first Clasico. The young prospect revealed that he has followed all the El Clasicos on television. He said that the one he enjoyed the most was Barcelona's 5-0 win at Camp Nou. He further added that his family will be there in Camp Nou to see him play in a spectacular atmosphere.

And we're 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 excited for you to play your first #ElClásico, @DeJongFrenkie21!! 😁👍https://t.co/aCyRskEPjM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 17, 2019

Also Read | NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru: Robert Jarni Promises Bengaluru FC More Misery In Guwahati

De Jong expressed his view on Ajax's triumph over Real Madrid. He said that last year's match with Ajax was very special and playing against Real Madrid will always be a grand event. Barcelona vs Real Madrid was previously postponed due to some political tension going on in Catalonia. It was earlier slated to take place on 26th October, 2019.

Stay tuned for more such updates.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Gives His Views On 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard And More

Looks like Frenkie De Jong just saw Ajax went out 💔 pic.twitter.com/jv1GcPS4f6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Lionel Messi Fan Creates Thread About The Barcelona Star's Lesser-known Records