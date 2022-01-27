Friend Of Salah's Egyptian Striker Mostafa Mohamed Jailed For Writing Exams In His Place

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah is currently competing for Egypt in the ongoing African Cup of Nations football tournament, however, one of his teammates has already landed in trouble in his home country for all the wrong reasons. As per multiple reports, a friend of Mostafa Mohamed who is Mohammad Salah's teammate alleged to have sat a computing exam for him.

Egypt recently beat Ivory Coast in the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations on penalties after the match in the regulation time ended in 0-0. Egypt’s substitute keeper Mohamed Abou Gabal. and Mohammed Salah ensured the team's entry into In the quarterfinal stage of the tournament where they are set to face Morocco.

Mohammed Salah teammate Mostafa Mohamed lands in trouble in Egypt

According to the report by Goal.com Mostafa Mohamed's friend is now the subject of a police investigation after being caught in his impersonation act. The pair are reported to be neighbours that live on the same street, with reports in Egypt claiming that this is not the first time Mohamed has found an academic stand-in.

As per the report, the 24-year-old Mostafa Mohamed is studying for an Information Technology qualification at the Higher Institute for Management and Information Technology in Giza and had been due to sit mid-year exams in January. Mohamed is alleged to have asked a friend to sit in for him and complete the tests that he had been due to miss due to the African Cup of Nations tournament. The report further states that the man in question is reported to have told local media: “He is my friend and his future is going to be destroyed if he doesn't take the exam. I just wanted to help, this is the first time I do it."

The report also states that Local media outlet Youm7 however has denied the claim stating that Mohamed has seen three previous exams completed by a replacement. Mohamed’s friend is reported to have told authorities that he had agreed on a plan of action with the international footballer prior to his departure for the Afcon. Mostafa Mohamed is yet to make comment on the entire episode.