FRIENDS Reunion Episode Sees Manchester United Legend David Beckham Show Up; Watch

The release of one of the most eagerly-anticipated reunion shows, "FRIENDS: The Reunion" sent fans around the world into bedlam on Thursday, with the special episode taking fans of the comedy series on a trip down memory lane. Along with reliving some of their greatest moments, the "Friends" star cast were also interviewed by popular TV show host James Corden. The interview with the cast on that couch in front of the fountain from the opening credits also included a special guest in the form of Manchester United legend, David Beckham.

The highly-anticipated "FRIENDS: The Reunion" finally landed on Thursday and one surprise celebrity guest was none other than David Beckham. The former England and Real Madrid star revealed that he still remains a super fan of the hit sitcom and jumped at the chance to be a part of the one-off special. During his appearance on the show, Beckham said, "You know I travel a lot and I’m always in hotels, I’ve always got time. When I’m missing the kids, when I’m missing the family, I put on Friends because it makes me smile."

Five minutes of the 1hr 40mins is dedicated to David Beckham with what Friends meant to him and his favourite episode 😬#FriendsReunionOnSky #FriendsTheReunion #FriendsReunion — Johnny Seifert (@JohnnySeifert) May 27, 2021

TV show 'Friends' ran for 10 seasons in total and followed siblings Monica and Ross Geller, along with their friends Joey Tribiani, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay. The traditional studio-based sitcom was set in Manhattan but was filmed across the country in LA. The Inter Miami chief was then asked which character he most relates to and Beckham replied: "I would have to say I’m most like Monica because I’m a clean freak!"

Beckham, who was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, then recalled his favourite episode of the show and explained, "My favourite episode has to be where they’re all getting ready in the apartment. Ross is hurrying everyone up coz he has a huge speech to make and he’s nervous. When Chandler goes to the toilet, Joey sits in Chandler’s chair and when he comes back it all escalates! It’s one of those episodes that when I’m away and I’m feeling a little bit low, I put it on and it makes me smile, almost to the point of crying."

How to watch FRIENDS Reunion episode in India? FRIENDS Reunion live stream details

In India, the special episode started streaming on ZEE5 from May 27 at 12:30 PM. Other guest stars who will be a part of "Friends: The Reunion" include Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler and Malala Yousafzai.

