FRK Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Bundesliga 2021 Live Stream Details

Matchday 22 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign will see Eintracht Frankfurt host table-toppers Bayern Munich on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on February 20 with the kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FRK vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this Bundesliga fixture. The FRK vs BAY live streaming can be found on Disney+ Hotstar while the broadcast is on the Star Sports Network.

FRK vs BAY live: FRK vs BAY match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt have been the standout team to watch out for in the Bundesliga campaign since the start of 2021 as the Eagles have registered seven wins in their last eight matches. Currently slotted at fourth on the Bundesliga table, they have managed 10 wins, nine draws and suffered from only two losses this season. With 39 points from 21 games, Adi Hutter’s men hold a chance to move up to third place and could see the match as a golden opportunity to snatch away points against Bayern Munich, who scraped through to get a point in their last outing.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, played out a 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in their previous Bundesliga outing. The reigning German Champions saw their lead seven-point lead go down to five following the draw but still hold a sizeable at the top of the table. The Sextuple winners have been in great form so far this season as they walk into the match following a nine-match unbeaten run and will aim to extend their lead again on Saturday. However, they face an uphill task and will have to play their best football in order to walk away with any points against Eintracht Frankfurt.

FRK vs BAY Playing 11s (probable)

Eintracht Frankfurt - Kevin Trapp, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Tuta, Makoto Hasebe,Sebastian Rode, Aymen Barkok, Filip Kostic, Amin Younes, Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva.

Bayern Munich - Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Bouna Sarr, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski.

FRK vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

Defenders - Martin Hinteregger, Lucas Hernandez, Evan N'Dicka, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders - Leroy Sane, Sebastian Rode, Joshua Kimmich, Filip Kostic (VC)

Strikers - Robert Lewandowski (C), Andre Silva

FRK vs BAY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Robert Lewandowski or Filip Kostic

Vice-Captain - Andre Silva or Leroy Sane

FRK vs BAY Match Prediction

The Bundesliga tie promises to be one of the trickiest challenges for FC Bayern Munich as they take on an in-form Eintracht Frankfurt team without the services of star attackers like Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller. Despite missing a few players, Bayern Munich boast a strong squad and will likely edge past through Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of 90 minutes

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Bayern Munich

Note: The above FRK vs BAY Dream11 prediction, FRK vs BAY match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRK vs BAY Dream11 team and FRK vs BAY playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.