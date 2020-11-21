FRK Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Eintracht Frankfurt will play RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this weekend as club football resumes in Germany following the last international break of the year. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction, FRK vs LEP Dream11 team and the probable FRK vs LEP playing 11.

FRK vs LEP live: FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction and preview

Leipzig are enjoying their best-ever start to a season after seven games played, with five wins, 16 points and just four goals conceded while Frankfurt showed excellent resolve last time out at Stuttgart, coming back from two goals behind to take a point home. In terms of team news Amin Younes, on loan from Napoli, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable. Ragnar Ache and Obite Evan Ndicka too will be unavailable for Eintracht Frankfurt.

For Leipzig, Konrad Laimer is out with a knee problem while Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Halstenberg and Dayot Upamecano are doubtful for the clash.

Who says we've never won in Frankfurt? 😏



⏪ July 2015

🆚 FSV Frankfurt

⚽ Marcel Sabitzer's first competitive goal for the club



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/sQssmoGPJf — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 21, 2020

FRK vs LEP live: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In nine games between the two sides, each side has won three games each, while the remaining three have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met in January, Eintracht Frankfurt picked up a 2-0 win. Based on recent form our FRK vs LEP match prediction is an RB Leipzig win.

FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction: Probable FRK vs LEP playing 11

Eintracht Frankfurt probable 11 - Kevin Trapp; David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger; Almamy Toure, Dominik Kohr, Stefan Ilsanker, Steven Zuber; Filip Kostic, Bas Dost, Andre Silva

RB Leipzig probable 11 - Peter Gulacsi; Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg; Yussuf Poulsen

FRK vs LEP live: Top picks for FRK vs LEP Dream11 team

FRK vs LEP live: Eintracht Frankfurt top picks

Andre Silva

Kevin Trapp

LIV vs WHU live: RB Leipzig top picks

Yussuf Poulsen

Kevin Kampl

FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction: FRK vs LEP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kevin Trapp

Defenders - Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger

Midfielders - Christopher Nkunku, Stefan Ilsanker, Kevin Kampl (VC)

Forwards - Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg; Yussuf Poulsen (C)

Note: The above FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction, FRK vs LEP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRK vs LEP Dream11 team and FRK vs LEP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: RB Leipzig Twitter