FRK Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Eintracht Frankfurt will face RB Leipzig in the German DFB Pokal 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Eintracht Frankfurt are currently on the 11th spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table with 25 points to their name. They have managed to win 7 matches and have shared the spoils in 4 matches. Frankfurt have been on the losing side nine times this season. Frankfurt's last Bundesliga game was against Fortuna Dusseldorf and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

As for RB Leipzig, they are on the second spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table. They are only trailing by 2 points from table-toppers Bayern Munich. RB Leipzig have managed to bag a total of 41 points. They have won a total of 12 matches and lost only 3 matches in Bundesliga 2019-20 (Draws 5).

FRK vs LEP is scheduled on February 4, 2020 at 11 PM IST. Read more for FRK vs LEP Dream11 Predictions and FRK vs LEP Dream11 Team.

FRK vs LEP Dream11 Prediction

FRK vs LEP Dream11 team (Full Squad)

FRK vs LEP Dream11: Eintracht Frankfurt

Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Obite Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán, Djibril Sow, Mijat Gacinovic, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência

FRK vs LEP Dream11 team: RB Leipzig

Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann