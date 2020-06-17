FRK Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Eintracht Frankfurt FC will go up against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on June 17. The match will be played at the Commerzbank-Arena on Thursday with a kick-off time of 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction, the FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks and FRK vs SCH Dream11 team.

Also Read | Man City vs Arsenal: Aguero and co. to wear special kits for COVID-19 relief-fund campaign

FRK vs SCH Dream11 team and match schedule

💬 #Wagner on the squad: "It looks like @rabbi_matondo & Benito Raman could make it. There will be further tests this afternoon. Things were positive this morning though."#S04 | #SGES04 pic.twitter.com/n2buRi2MGS — FC Schalke 04 (🏠) (@s04_en) June 16, 2020

Also Read | GEF vs ESL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, LaLiga live

FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction

FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction - Eintracht Frankfurt squad

Felix Wiedwald, Jan Zimmermann, Frederik Ronnow, Kevin Trapp, Nils Stendera, Lucas Torro, Sahverdi Cetin, Marco Russ, Almamy Toure, Gelson Fernandes, Erik Durm, Evan Ndicka, David Abraham, Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler, Martin Hinteregger, Rodrigo Zalazar, Marijan Cavar, Dominik Kohr, Jonathan De Guzman, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada, Danny da Costa, Filip Kostic, Patrick Finger, Mijat Gacinovic, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia, Andre-Silva.

FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction - Schalke 04 squad

Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Alexander Nubel, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker, Benjamin Stambouli, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Bastian Oczipka, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Jonjoe Kenny, Juan MirandaH, Can Bozdogan, Levent Mercan, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Weston Mckennie, Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Amine Harit, Jonas Hofmann, Ahmed Kutucu, Guido Burgstaller, Michael Gregoritsch, Benito Raman.

Also Read | Roma applaud Marcus Rashford's initiative to provide free meals to marginalised

FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Thursday, June 17

Kickoff time - 10:30 PM IST

Venue - Commerzbank-Arena

Also Read | GNGW vs ULS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Korean Football League live

Most Bundesliga goals scored since the restart:



❍ André Silva (6) ↑

❍ Robert Lewandowski (5)

❍ Kai Havertz (5)



The Eagle Has Landed. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BFgdC2kKe8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2020

FRK vs SCH Dream11 team: FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks

Here are the FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: K Trapp

Defenders: S Ilsanker, J Kenny, M Hinteregger, B Ozcipka

Midfielders: F Kostic (VC), D Caligiuri, S Rode, W McKennie

Forwards: Andre Silva (C), M Gregoritsch

FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction

Eintracht Frankfur FC start as favourites against Schalke 04 FC in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The FRK vs SCH Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal confirmed? RB Leipzig tell clubs Gunners have won the race

Image Courtesy: Schalke Twitter official