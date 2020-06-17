FRK Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Eintracht Frankfurt FC will go up against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on June 17. The match will be played at the Commerzbank-Arena on Thursday with a kick-off time of 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FRK vs SCH Dream11 prediction, the FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks and FRK vs SCH Dream11 team.
💬 #Wagner on the squad: "It looks like @rabbi_matondo & Benito Raman could make it. There will be further tests this afternoon. Things were positive this morning though."
Felix Wiedwald, Jan Zimmermann, Frederik Ronnow, Kevin Trapp, Nils Stendera, Lucas Torro, Sahverdi Cetin, Marco Russ, Almamy Toure, Gelson Fernandes, Erik Durm, Evan Ndicka, David Abraham, Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Timothy Chandler, Martin Hinteregger, Rodrigo Zalazar, Marijan Cavar, Dominik Kohr, Jonathan De Guzman, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada, Danny da Costa, Filip Kostic, Patrick Finger, Mijat Gacinovic, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia, Andre-Silva.
Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Alexander Nubel, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker, Benjamin Stambouli, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Bastian Oczipka, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Jonjoe Kenny, Juan MirandaH, Can Bozdogan, Levent Mercan, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Weston Mckennie, Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Amine Harit, Jonas Hofmann, Ahmed Kutucu, Guido Burgstaller, Michael Gregoritsch, Benito Raman.
Date - Thursday, June 17
Kickoff time - 10:30 PM IST
Venue - Commerzbank-Arena
Most Bundesliga goals scored since the restart:
❍ André Silva (6) ↑
❍ Robert Lewandowski (5)
❍ Kai Havertz (5)
The Eagle Has Landed. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/BFgdC2kKe8
Here are the FRK vs SCH Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: K Trapp
Defenders: S Ilsanker, J Kenny, M Hinteregger, B Ozcipka
Midfielders: F Kostic (VC), D Caligiuri, S Rode, W McKennie
Forwards: Andre Silva (C), M Gregoritsch
Eintracht Frankfur FC start as favourites against Schalke 04 FC in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.
