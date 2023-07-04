From Benzema To N'Golo Kante: Major Transfers In Saudi Pro League

Quick links:
Karim Benzema ended his prolonged Real Madrid association to join the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad.
He signed a two year deal with the club and has an option for a further year.
N'Golo Kante also went on to join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad. The French midfielder and World Cup winner joined the reigning Saudi Pro League champions on a free transfer recently.
Portuguese winger Jota became the latest player to join the Saudi Arab bandwagon. Jota joined Al-Ittihad on a three year contract and will team up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante
Kalidou Koulibaly signed for another Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for a reported £ 17 million deal. He had just one season stint with Chelsea which proved not to be a successful campaign at all.
Chelsea have a whole lot of players leaving for Saudi Arabia and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also joined as he signed for Al-Ahli.
The Senegalese penned a 3-year contract with the club.