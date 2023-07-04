Last Updated:

From Benzema To N'Golo Kante: Major Transfers In Saudi Pro League

From Karim Benzema to N'Golo Kante, let's have a look at all the players signed by Saudi Pro League clubs so far in this summer transfer window.

Anirban Sarkar
Karim Benzema
Image: ittihad_en/Twitter

Karim Benzema ended his prolonged Real Madrid association to join the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad. 

He signed a two year deal with the club and has an option for a further year.

N'Golo Kante
ittihad_en/Twitter

N'Golo Kante also went on to join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad. The French midfielder and World Cup winner joined the reigning Saudi Pro League champions on a free transfer recently.

Jota
ittihad_en/Twitter

Portuguese winger Jota became the latest player to join the Saudi Arab bandwagon. Jota joined Al-Ittihad on a three year contract and will team up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante

Kalidou Koulibaly
Image: Alhilal_EN/Twitter

Kalidou Koulibaly signed for another Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal for a reported £ 17 million deal. He had just one season stint with Chelsea which proved not to be a successful campaign at all.

Edouard Mendy
Image: Alhilal_EN/Twitter

Chelsea have a whole lot of players leaving for Saudi Arabia and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also joined as he signed for Al-Ahli.

The Senegalese penned a 3-year contract with the club.

Ruben Neves
Image: Alhilal_EN/Twitter

Ruben Neves moved to Al-Hilal on a reported £47 million deal from Wolves in this transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most expensive signings by a Saudi Arabian club.

