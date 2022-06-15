From Erling Haaland To Darwin Nunez: List Of Top Premier League Transfers Completed So Far

Over the years, the Premier League has seen some big moves with some of the biggest stars in the sport wanting to move to what is one of the most competitive football leagues in the world. Last year, Chelsea reportedly made a whopping £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, while Manchester City paid a British record fee of £100 million to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

While the transfer prices have not yet reached as high this year, clubs have still managed to sign some of the biggest players. Here is a list of the top Premier League transfers that have been completed so far in this window, from Erling Haaland moving to champions Manchester City and Darwin Nunez completing a club-record move to Liverpool.

List of top Premier League buys so far

Club Transfers In Transfer Price Manchester City Erling Haaland £52m from Borussia Dortmund Liverpool Darwin Nunez £64m + add-ons from Benfica Liverpool Fabio Carvalho £8m from Fulham Aston Villa Phillipe Coutinho €20m from Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur Ivan Perisic Free transfer Wolves Hwang Hee-chan £14m from RB Leipzig

List of top Premier League exits so far

Club Transfers Out Transfer Price Manchester City Fernandinho Released Liverpool Divock Origi Released Manchester United Paul Pogba Released Manchester United Edinson Cavani Released Manchester United Juan Mata Released Manchester United Jesse Lingard Released Chelsea Antonio Rudiger Free transfer to Real Madrid Chelsea Andreas Christensen Released Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Free transfer to Lyon Aston Villa Matt Targett £15m to Newcastle

Top transfer news to track: Will Mane leave Liverpool?

With Liverpool having paid a club-record fee to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica, all eyes will be on Sadio Mane's future at the club. The Senegalese, who has just a year remaining in his contract, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Reports claim that the Reds have set a transfer price of £40 million and rejected a £21 million offer from the Bavarians.

Elsewhere, with Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United, it remains to be seen if incoming manager Erik Ten Hag will sign a replacement. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong, who played under the Dutch coach for two years during their time at Ajax.

Reports claim that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a whopping £51 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons to secure the 25-year-old's services, a move that has been rejected by Barcelona.