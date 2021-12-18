From Football To Cricket, Here's A List Of Sporting Events Impacted By Surging COVID Cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month discovered a new variant of COVID which is said to comprise over 50 mutations and dubbed it 'Omicron'. Cases have been on a rapid rise across the world over the past couple of months as it seems a third wave is hitting countries. That in turn has affected sports in a huge way as sporting tournaments and events across the world with some getting cancelled and others being postponed.

In football, England's top-flight the Premier League has taken a massive hit as in the coming game week itself, five out of the ten matches scheduled have been postponed. The matches have been postponed because the teams involved have had a large number of COVID cases rendering them incapable of fielding a proper starting XI. So that makes a total of nine games having been postponed over the past week.

Sports in US and UK

The Premier League is not the only league being affected in the UK as another 19 fixtures that were due to be played across all three divisions of the English Football League on Saturday have been postponed. A tennis exhibition match organised by Jamie Murray which was set to feature Andy Murray was set to take place in Aberdeen on December 21 and 22 but has now been postponed. In the US, three NFL matches have been postponed owing to COVID outbreaks. The NBA is set to introduce stricter COVID related regulations after the Christmas and New Year period.

Cricket affected by COVID

Cricket has been massively affected as well, with the fifth Test of the famous Ashes series which was originally supposed to be played in Perth now being moved from there. Australia's skipper Pat Cummins was unable to play the second Test as he was deemed to have been in close contact with a positive case. A three-match ODI series that featured Pakistan taking on the West Indies has been postponed to June 2022. India's tour of South Africa was also affected as the dates were postponed ahead of the start of the Test series.

Indian sports affected by COVID

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had earlier announced that the upcoming Junior Women's Hockey World Cup which was scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16 has been put on hold amid the rising concern over the new COVID variant, Omicron. Several athletes train in South Africa during the winters and Olympic Champions Neeraj Chopra had also scheduled to train there but according to several reports, the same is being reconsidered. Back in 2019, Chopra had trained in South Africa as he attempted to make his return after elbow surgery.

(Image: Pixabay/@BCCI/@PremierLeague/Twitter)