From Rivals To Friends, Sergio Ramos Backs Lionel Messi To Win Ballon D'Or 2021

Paris Saint-Germain did the unthinkable this summer transfer window when they united two of the fiercest rivals in the form of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos. Both the players had come up against each other on numerous occasions in hard-fought and aggressive El Clasicos, however, for the first time ever they stood shoulder to shoulder in the same team for PSG on Sunday. PSG managed to win the match after three assists from Messi and a strong defensive showing from Ramos.

After the match, Ramos said something that many fans and pundits found hard to believe at first; he advocated for Messi to win the Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time. He said that he is going to defend the players in his team and he wishes the Argentine all the luck in the world. Ramos further added that Messi is in good shape, can really make a difference and is a 'unique' player.

"Yes, of course (I hope he wins)," Sergio Ramos told ESPN ahead of the Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony where Lionel Messi expected to pick up his seventh award. "I'm going to defend the guys in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world. He's in good shape, and I think he's the kind of player who really makes a difference. He's a unique player and it's a privilege to have him in the team. I think that bit by bit, each of us is going to bring our own quality to make Paris Saint-Germain even greater and achieve the things we want to achieve."

Saint-Etienne vs PSG Recap

St-Etienne managed to grab the lead in the 23rd minute when Denis Bouanga found himself in ample space to score the first goal of the match. However, things did not go to plan when Timothee Kolodziejczak was sent off from a horror tackle on Neymar Jr in the 45th minute and two minute PSG skipper Marquinhos was on hand to level the scores the night with a brilliant header from a Messi cross. Late in the second half, Angel Di Maria was found in a pocket of space by Messi as he finished with perfect finesse to hand PSG the lead on the night and to top it off skipper Marquinhos was on hand to score his second of the night and all but guarantee three points for the visitors as the match ended 1-3 in favour of the Parisians.

Image: @PSG_English/@UCL/Twitter