Ronaldo-Pjanic, Hazard-Kroos And Others: From Rivals To Teammates In A Decade

The present decade saw some great transfers in European football. Many football stars started the decade as opponents, but ended the decade playing in the same team. Let us look at some of the major football stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Miralem Pjanic

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Real Madrid in 2009 after a successful stint with Premier League giants Manchester United. Ronaldo played for Los Blancos for nine years, before departing for Italian Champions Juventus in 2018. On the other hand, Miralem Pjanic was playing for Lyon, before securing a move to AS Roma and then subsequently playing for Juventus. He is now in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo. The two players had faced off during the match between Real Madrid and Lyon in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Both of them scored in the game.

Robert Lewandowski-Manuel Neuer

Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer both play for Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich presently. Lewandowski secured a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, scoring his first goal against Schalke, which had Manuel Neuer as their goalkeeper. However, Neuer went on to play for Bayern in 2011. Lewandowski subsequently signed for Bayern in 2014.

Eden Hazard-Toni Kroos

Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos play together at Real Madrid. The two played against each other in 2013 when Hazard was with Chelsea while Kroos played for Bayern Munich. Kroos subsequently went on to join Real Madrid in 2014, while Hazard secured a move to Madrid in 2019.

Jordan Henderson-James Milner

The Liverpool duo have been a part of Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2019. Jordan Henderson played for Sunderland in the 2009-10 season before moving to Liverpool in the next season. James Milner played for Manchester City after moving from Aston Villa. The two played against each other in August 2010 and the match ended in favour of Sunderland.

Angel di Maria-Thiago Silva

Angel di Maria played for Real Madrid before securing a move to Manchester United in 2014. He subsequently started playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Thiago Silva played for AC Milan earlier, before moving to PSG in 2012. The two had faced off during Real Madrid’s clash with Milan in 2010, with Los Blancos scoring twice against their opponents.

