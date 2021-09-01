From Ronaldinho To Ansu Fati, A Look At Barcelona Players Who Donned Iconic No. 10 Jersey

The 18-year-old forward for Barcelona, Ansu Fati became the new jersey number 10 for the club on Wednesday. Prior to Fati, the No. 10 jersey has been donned by some of the iconic footballers of all time. The last person to wear the jersey for Barcelona was Lionel Messi, who wore the No. 10 for the majority of his 21-years with the club. However, jersey No. 10 has been now handed over to Spanish footballer Ansu Fati after Messi left the club in August this year and joined the French outfit Paris Saint Germains’.

A look at some of the legendary footballers who once wore iconic Jersey No.10.

Juan Román Riquelme- The former Argentine footballer and the current second vice-president of the Argentine club, Club Atletico Boca wore jersey no.10 for just one season, from 2002 to 2003. Rivaldo- Rivaldo is a former Brazilian footballer who played mainly as a midfielder for Barcelona. He wore jersey no. 10 from 2000 to 2002. During his five years with the team, he won two La Liga championships and one Copa del Rey trophy. Giovanni- Brazilian football manager and former footballer played for Barcelona from 1996 to 1999 and was one of the most valuable players of the club. He donned the no. 10 during the entire period of his stint with Barcelona. Gheorghe Hagi- The former Romanian footballer and the current manager of the Farul Constanta club, Gheorghe Hagi donned the iconic jersey from 1994 to 1996. Considered as the greatest Romanian football player of all time, Hagi played for Barcelona for three seasons. Romario- Romario is a Brazilian politician who received worldwide fame by playing football. He wore the iconic jersey from 1993 to 1995. He scored 29 goals for Barca in 65 appearances. Hristo Stoichkov- Bulgarian footballer turned commentator, Hristo Stoichkov played for Barcelona twice in his career. However, he donned jersey no. 10 during his first stint with the team in the 1993-94 season. Diego Maradona- Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of sports, Maradona donned the iconic jersey no. 10 during his stay with Barcelona from 1982 to 1984. He scored 38 goals in 58 appearances for Barcelona in an injury-hit two-year stint with the club. Ronaldinho- Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho is considered one of the best players of his generation. He donned the iconic jersey from 2003 to 2008, before handing it over to Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi- Lionel Messi made his debut for Barcelona in the 2004-05 season. Since then, he has become the highest goal scorer for the team by scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances. He donned the iconic jersey no. 10 at Barcelona from 2008 to 2021, before moving to PSG. Ansu Fati- The 18-year-old Ansu Fati became the latest addition to the list. Barcelona announced that he will carry forward the legacy that comes with the jersey no. 10.

(Image Source: AP)