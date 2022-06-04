From Salah's Worldie Vs City To Bergkamp's Magic, Every PL Goal Of Season So Far; WATCH

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Premier League has witnessed some spectacular goals in the last 30 years since its inception in 1992, and each year, one strike has been selected as the goal of the season. Here is a look at every Premier League goal of the season so far, whether it is Dennis Bergkamp's strike in 2002 against Newcastle United or Mohamed Salah's outstanding individual goal for Liverpool against Manchester City this season.
From 2022 to 1993, every Budweiser Goal of the Season winner in #PL history ✨ pic.twitter.com/pL5snAESvA— Premier League (@premierleague) June 4, 2022
|
Season
|Goalscorer
|Team
|Opponent
|
1992–93
|Dalian Atkinson
|Aston Villa
|
Wimbledon
|1993-94
|
Rod Wallace
|Leeds United
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|1994-95
|Matt Le Tissier
|Southampton
|
Blackburn Rovers
|1995-96
|
Tony Yeboah
|Leeds United
|
Wimbledon
|1996-97
|David Beckham
|Manchester United
|
Wimbledon
|1997-98
|Dennis Bergkamp
|
Arsenal
|
Leicester City
|1998-99
|Muzzy Izzet
|Leicester City
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
1999–2000
|Paolo di Canio
|West Ham United
|
Wimbledon
|
2000–01
|Shaun Bartlett
|Charlton Athletic
|
Leicester City
|
2001–02
|Dennis Bergkamp
|Arsenal
|
Newcastle United
|
2002–03
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2003–04
|Dietmar Hamann
|
Liverpool
|
Portsmouth
|
2004–05
|Patrik Berger
|
Portsmouth
|
Charlton Athletic
|
2005–06
|Matthew Taylor
|Portsmouth
|
Sunderland
|
2006–07
|Wayne Rooney
|Manchester United
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
2007–08
|Emmanuel Adebayor
|Arsenal
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
2008–09
|Glen Johnson
|Portsmouth
|
Hull City
|
2009–10
|Maynor Figueroa
|Wigan Athletic
|
Stoke City
|
2010–11
|Wayne Rooney
|Manchester United
|
Manchester City
|
2011–12
|Papiss Cissé
|Newcastle United
|
Chelsea
|
2012–13
|Robin van Persie
|Manchester United
|
Aston Villa
|
2013–14
|Jack Wilshere
|Arsenal
|
Norwich City
|
2014–15
|Jack Wilshere
|Arsenal
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
2015–16
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|
Crystal Palace
|
2016–17
|Emre Can
|Liverpool
|
Watford
|
2017–18
|Sofiane Boufal
|Southampton
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
2018–19
|
Andros Townsend
|Crystal Palace
|
Manchester City
|
2019–20
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|
Burnley
|
2020–21
|Erik Lamela
|Tottenham Hotspur
|
Arsenal
|
2021–22
|Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
Manchester City
As seen in the video above, the Premier League stars have scored some of the most stunning goals over the years. Dennis Bergkamp, who has won the goal of the season twice with Arsenal, had one of the most impressive touches of the football in the 2002/03 season when he slotted the ball home against Newcastle United. The same goal was also voted in 2017 as the Premier League goal of all-time in the league's 25-year history.
Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's bicycle goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in the 2010-11 season was one of the most significant and iconic as the former England captain produced such a breathtaking finish in the 78th minute of the derby to win the clash 2-1 for his side.
More recently, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min produced one of the best solo runs as he ran from his own penalty box to the opposition, passing several Burnley defenders along the way, before he hit his strike past Nick Pope in goal. Last but not the least is Mohamed Salah's astonishing individual skill to get past multiple Manchester City defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Ederson.