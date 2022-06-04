From Salah's Worldie Vs City To Bergkamp's Magic, Every PL Goal Of Season So Far; WATCH

The Premier League has witnessed some spectacular goals in the last 30 years since its inception in 1992, and each year, one strike has been selected as the goal of the season. Here is a look at every Premier League goal of the season so far, whether it is Dennis Bergkamp's strike in 2002 against Newcastle United or Mohamed Salah's outstanding individual goal for Liverpool against Manchester City this season.

Premier League goals of the season: Bergkamp to Mohamed Salah

From 2022 to 1993, every Budweiser Goal of the Season winner in #PL history ✨ pic.twitter.com/pL5snAESvA — Premier League (@premierleague) June 4, 2022

Season Goalscorer Team Opponent 1992–93 Dalian Atkinson Aston Villa Wimbledon 1993-94 Rod Wallace Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 1994-95 Matt Le Tissier Southampton Blackburn Rovers 1995-96 Tony Yeboah Leeds United Wimbledon 1996-97 David Beckham Manchester United Wimbledon 1997-98 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal Leicester City 1998-99 Muzzy Izzet Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 1999–2000 Paolo di Canio West Ham United Wimbledon 2000–01 Shaun Bartlett Charlton Athletic Leicester City 2001–02 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal Newcastle United 2002–03 Thierry Henry Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 2003–04 Dietmar Hamann Liverpool Portsmouth 2004–05 Patrik Berger Portsmouth Charlton Athletic 2005–06 Matthew Taylor Portsmouth Sunderland 2006–07 Wayne Rooney Manchester United Bolton Wanderers 2007–08 Emmanuel Adebayor Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 2008–09 Glen Johnson Portsmouth Hull City 2009–10 Maynor Figueroa Wigan Athletic Stoke City 2010–11 Wayne Rooney Manchester United Manchester City 2011–12 Papiss Cissé Newcastle United Chelsea 2012–13 Robin van Persie Manchester United Aston Villa 2013–14 Jack Wilshere Arsenal Norwich City 2014–15 Jack Wilshere Arsenal West Bromwich Albion 2015–16 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 2016–17 Emre Can Liverpool Watford 2017–18 Sofiane Boufal Southampton West Bromwich Albion 2018–19 Andros Townsend Crystal Palace Manchester City 2019–20 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 2020–21 Erik Lamela Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Manchester City

As seen in the video above, the Premier League stars have scored some of the most stunning goals over the years. Dennis Bergkamp, who has won the goal of the season twice with Arsenal, had one of the most impressive touches of the football in the 2002/03 season when he slotted the ball home against Newcastle United. The same goal was also voted in 2017 as the Premier League goal of all-time in the league's 25-year history.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's bicycle goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in the 2010-11 season was one of the most significant and iconic as the former England captain produced such a breathtaking finish in the 78th minute of the derby to win the clash 2-1 for his side.

More recently, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min produced one of the best solo runs as he ran from his own penalty box to the opposition, passing several Burnley defenders along the way, before he hit his strike past Nick Pope in goal. Last but not the least is Mohamed Salah's astonishing individual skill to get past multiple Manchester City defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Ederson.