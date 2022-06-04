Last Updated:

From Salah's Worldie Vs City To Bergkamp's Magic, Every PL Goal Of Season So Far; WATCH

Here is a look at every Premier League goal of the season so far, whether it is Dennis Bergkamp's strike in 2002 or Mohamed Salah's 'worldie' last season.

The Premier League has witnessed some spectacular goals in the last 30 years since its inception in 1992, and each year, one strike has been selected as the goal of the season. Here is a look at every Premier League goal of the season so far, whether it is Dennis Bergkamp's strike in 2002 against Newcastle United or Mohamed Salah's outstanding individual goal for Liverpool against Manchester City this season.

Premier League goals of the season: Bergkamp to Mohamed Salah

Season

 Goalscorer Team Opponent

1992–93

 Dalian Atkinson Aston Villa

Wimbledon
1993-94

Rod Wallace

 Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur
1994-95 Matt Le Tissier Southampton

Blackburn Rovers
1995-96

Tony Yeboah

 Leeds United

Wimbledon
1996-97 David Beckham Manchester United

Wimbledon
1997-98 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

Leicester City
1998-99 Muzzy Izzet Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur

1999–2000

 Paolo di Canio West Ham United

Wimbledon

2000–01

 Shaun Bartlett Charlton Athletic

Leicester City

2001–02

 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal

Newcastle United

2002–03

 Thierry Henry Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

2003–04

 Dietmar Hamann

Liverpool

Portsmouth

2004–05

 Patrik Berger

Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic

2005–06

 Matthew Taylor Portsmouth

Sunderland

2006–07

 Wayne Rooney Manchester United

Bolton Wanderers

2007–08

 Emmanuel Adebayor Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

2008–09

 Glen Johnson Portsmouth

Hull City

2009–10

 Maynor Figueroa Wigan Athletic

Stoke City

2010–11

 Wayne Rooney Manchester United

Manchester City

2011–12

 Papiss Cissé Newcastle United

Chelsea

2012–13

 Robin van Persie Manchester United

Aston Villa

2013–14

 Jack Wilshere Arsenal

Norwich City

2014–15

 Jack Wilshere Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion

2015–16

 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace

2016–17

 Emre Can Liverpool

Watford

2017–18

 Sofiane Boufal Southampton

West Bromwich Albion

2018–19

Andros Townsend

 Crystal Palace

Manchester City

2019–20

 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley

2020–21

 Erik Lamela Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

2021–22

 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Manchester City

As seen in the video above, the Premier League stars have scored some of the most stunning goals over the years. Dennis Bergkamp, who has won the goal of the season twice with Arsenal, had one of the most impressive touches of the football in the 2002/03 season when he slotted the ball home against Newcastle United. The same goal was also voted in 2017 as the Premier League goal of all-time in the league's 25-year history.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's bicycle goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in the 2010-11 season was one of the most significant and iconic as the former England captain produced such a breathtaking finish in the 78th minute of the derby to win the clash 2-1 for his side.

More recently, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min produced one of the best solo runs as he ran from his own penalty box to the opposition, passing several Burnley defenders along the way, before he hit his strike past Nick Pope in goal. Last but not the least is Mohamed Salah's astonishing individual skill to get past multiple Manchester City defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Ederson.

