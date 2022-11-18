FSG Founder And Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Lifts Lid On Potential Sale Of The Reds

FSG founder Tom Werner, who is also the chairman of English football club Liverpool, has for the first time opened up on the potential sale of the club. Earlier this month, news broke that Fenway Sports Group, or FSG, is planning to sell Liverpool and has invited interested parties to submit their offers. Talking about the news, Werner said that his company is exploring a sale but emphasized that there is no urgency at the moment.

Werner said that there is no time frame for the company to initiate the sale, calling it business as usual. Werner further added that one of the outcomes could be FSG continuing as the owner of the club for a while.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual. One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while,” Werner told the Boston Globe.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that several parties have already shown interest in buying Liverpool. Among those who have reportedly entered the race to bid for the world-renowned club is Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Sale process begins

The statement released by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group confirmed via the Athletic said, "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

The statement further said, "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

According to the report, investment firms Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been hired to help with the sale of Liverpool. FSG has already begun the process. In 2010, American billionaires Tom Hicks and George Gillett Jr. sold Liverpool to FSG. The duo had purchased the majority of Liverpool's shares for an estimated £435 million in February 2007, at which point they became the club's owners.

