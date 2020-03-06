FTS Vs ZWO Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks, Dutch League Standings

Fortuna Sittard will square off against PEC Zwolle in a Dutch Eredivisie 2019-20 football game. Both teams will face each other at the Fortuna Sittard Stadium on Friday night (Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the FTS vs ZWO live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction, FTS vs ZWO Dream11 team, FTS vs ZWO top picks, FTS vs ZWO match prediction and all other details regarding the FTS vs ZWO live game.

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction: Preview

The match between Fortuna Sittard and PEC Zwolle is a relegation playoff battle. Fortuna Sittard are currently sitting at 16th position on the points table with 25 points. They have played 25 matches so far in the season. Out of which, they have won six matches and lost 12 matches (Draws 7). They played their last match against VVV Venlo and it ended in a 0-0 draw.

PEC Zwolle currently occupy the 15th position on the points table with 25 points in their account. They are ahead of Fortuna Sittard on goal difference. PEC Zwolle have also played 25 matches so far in the season. Out of which, they've won 7 matches and lost 14 matches (Draws 4). They played their last match against Vitesse Arnhem and won the match by a 4-3 margin.

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction: FTS vs ZWO Dream11 squad

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction: FTS vs ZWO Dream11 squad: Fortuna Sittard

Rowen Koot, Azbe Jug, Alexei Koselev, Lazaros Rota, Martin Angha, Branislav Ninaj, Gregoire Amiot, Clint Essers, Felix Passlack, Patrik Raitanen, Leandro Vincentin, George Cox, Tomas Hendriks, Jorrit Smeets, Rasmus Karjalainen, Àlex Carbonell, Mark Diemers, Djibril Dianessy, Tesfaldet Tekie, Amadou Cisse, Adnan Ugar, Nassim El Ablak, Dimitrios Ioannidis, Bo Breukers, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Wessel Dammers, Bassala Sambou, Aron Dobos, Jacky Donkor, Vitalie Damascan

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction: FTS vs ZWO Dream11 squad: PEC Zwolle

Xavier Mous, Michael Zetterer, Enver Spijodic, Mike Hauptmeijer, Yuta Nakayama, Sam Kersten, Anthony Dekono, Marc-Oliver Doué, Destan Bajselmani, Gabi Caschili, Bram van Polen, Thomas Lam, Kenneth Paal, Mustafa Saymak, Mike van Duinen, Rico Strieder, Rick Dekker, Pelle Clement, Etienne Reijnen, Dean Huiberts, Jarni Koorman, Jarno Westerman, Gustavo Hamer, Quinten Van den Heerik, Thomas Van Den Belt, Vito van Crooy, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Lennart Thy, Dennis Johnsen, Sai Van Wermeskerken

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 team: FTS vs ZWO Dream11 top picks

Here is the FTS vs ZWO Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: Michael Zetterer

Defenders: Wessel Dammers, Lazaros Rota, George Cox

Midfielders: Felix Passlack, Mark Diemers, Gustavo Hamer, Mustafa Saymak

Strikers: Amadou Cisse, Vitalie Damascan, Vito van Crooy

FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction: FTS vs ZWO match prediction

PEC Zwolle are the favourites to win the game as per our FTS vs ZWO match prediction.

Note: The FTS vs ZWO Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the FTS vs ZWO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.