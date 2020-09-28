 FUL Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

After edging a victory against Sheffield United on the opening day of the league season, Aston Villa will lock horns with Fulham in their second match in the Premier League. Here's our FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction, preview and FUL vs AVL Dream11 team.

FUL vs AVL live: FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Craven Cottage

Date: Monday, September 28, 2020

Time: 10.15 pm IST

FUL vs AVL live: FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction and preview

Tomorrow: Fulham v Aston Villa. 👊



This is how we got our Premier League campaign off to a winning start! 🟣 pic.twitter.com/FzmUQqrYPi — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 27, 2020

Fulham began their Premier League campaign with an embarrassing defeat against Arsenal, followed by a thrilling fixture against Leeds United that ended 4-3 in favour of Marcelo Bielsa's side. Defensive woes have come to the fore for Scott Parker, with his side conceding seven goals in the opening two games. On the other hand, Aston Villa have played just one game in the competition, rounding it off with a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United.

FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction: FUL vs AVL Dream11 team news

There are no injury concerns for Parker ahead of the Aston Villa clash. The manager is expected to have the entire squad at his disposal, with no players facing any sort of suspension. On the other hand, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has some injury woes, with at least three players yet to get back to complete fitness. Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engles and Wesley Moraes are on the sidelines due to their respective injury issues. Besides the three, Smith has the entire squad at his disposal.

FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction: FUL vs AVL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Michael Hector, Kenny Tete

Midfielders: Jack Grealish (c), Ivan Cavaleiro, John McGinn

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (vc), Trezeguet, Anwar El-Ghazi

FUL vs AVL live: FUL vs AVL Dream11 prediction and top picks

Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Cavaleiro

Aston Villa: Trezeguet, Jack Grealish

FUL vs AVL match prediction

With two back-to-back victories, Aston Villa start off as the favourites against Fulham.

Note: The FUL vs AVL match prediction is based on our own analysis. The FUL vs AVL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

