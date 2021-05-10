FUL Vs BUR Dream11: Fulham Vs Burnley Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Matchday 35 of the ongoing Premier League season sees relegation-threatened Fulham square off against Burnley in their upcoming clash on Monday, May 10. The English domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Carven Cottage in London with the kickoff scheduled for 8 PM BST (May 11, 12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at the FUL vs BUR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

FUL vs BUR Match Preview

Fulham start this game having failed to register any wins in their last seven league outing while managing only a single point from their previous five matches. They head into the game after suffering a narrow 2-0 loss to their London rivals Chelsea FC in their previous outing and will be eager to bounce back on to the winning ways against the Clarets.

Burnley on the other hand start this game as the 17th ranked team on the Premier league table. After recording a massive 4-0 win over Wolves, the visitors failed to replicate their strong performed and fell off to a narrow 1-2 loss against West Ham in their previous outing. Sean Dyche's men stand a chance to move two slots and replace Newcastle United as the 14th-placed team on the Premier League standings with a win on Monday.

FUL vs BUR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Wood or A. Westwood

Vice-Captain - I. Cavalerio or A. Lookman

FUL vs BUR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – N. Pope

Defenders – M. Lowton, O. Aina, J. Tarkowski, J. Andersen

Midfielders – A. Anguissa, A. Westwood, A. Lookman, D. McNeil

Strikers – I. Cavalerio, C. Wood

FUL vs BUR Dream11 Prediction

Burnley and Fulham played out a 1-1 during their previous meeting in February earlier this year as Ola Aina's 49th-minute strike was cancelled out by Ashley Barnes within five minutes leading to the teams splitting points at the end of the game. Both teams will head into the match looking for a win but will also be wary of any potential slip-up. Given the current form, we expect Burnley to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Fulham 0-1 Burnley

Note: The above FUL vs BUR Dream11 prediction, FUL vs BUR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FUL vs BUR Dream11 Team and FUL vs BUR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.