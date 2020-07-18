FUL Vs SHFF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Fulham will host Sheffield Wednesday in their upcoming clash in the EFL Championship this weekend. Fulham are on the fourth spot of the Championship table with 77 points to their name. They have managed to win 22 out of the 44 games played in the season so far (Draws 11, Losses 11). Fulham drew 0-0 in their last league clash against West Brom. As for Sheffield Wednesday, they are placed 15th on the table with a total of 56 points. They have won 15 out of the 44 games played in the season (Draws 11, Losses 18). Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 against Huddersfield in their last clash.

The FUL vs SHFF live match will commence on July 18 at 7:30 PM. Fans can play the FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction, FUL vs SHFF dream11 top picks and FUL vs SHFF Dream11 team.

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 team

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 top picks

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Captain) Tom Cairney (Vice-captain) Ivan Cavaleiro Steven Fletcher Jacob Murphy Atdhe Nuhiu

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction: Full squads

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction: FUL squad

Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction: SHFF squad

Kieren Westwood, Cameron Dawson, Joe Wildsmith, Paul Jones, Conor Grant, Morgan Fox, Barry Bannan, Tom Lees, Adam Reach, Sam Hutchinson, David Bates, Dominic Iorfa, Alex Hunt, Josh Windass, Kieran Lee, Kadeem Harris, Julian Börner, Jacob Murphy, Massimo Luongo, Moses Odubajo, Ben Hughes, Alessio da Cruz, Liam Waldock, Osaze Urhoghide, Connor Wickham, Liam Palmer, Jordan Rhodes, Joey Pelupessy, Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall, Atdhe Nuhiu, Preslav Borukov, Fernando Forestieri

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction: FUL vs SHFF Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Fulham : Marek Rodak, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Cyrus Christie, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert, Sylvester Jasper

: Marek Rodak, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Cyrus Christie, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert, Sylvester Jasper Sheffield Wednesday: Joe Wildsmith, Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa, Julian Börner, Alex Hunt, Barry Bannan, Jacob Murphy, Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass, Alessio da Cruz, Steven Fletcher

FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction

Our FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction is that Fulham will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction, FUL vs SHFF Dream11 top picks and FUL vs SHFF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUL vs SHFF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Fulham/Instagram)