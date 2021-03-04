FUL Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are set to lock horns against fellow London rivals Fulham on their next Premier League matchday. The PL clash is set to be played on Thursday, March 4 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FUL vs TOT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this English top-tier football league encounter.

Onto Spurs. 👊



Thursday nights by the river. 🌊#FFC pic.twitter.com/sqVPRYATQ8 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 1, 2021

FUL vs TOT live: FUL vs TOT Dream11 match preview

Fulham have made massive improvements with their on-field performances in recent outings as they walk into the game following a five-match unbeaten run. Winning two matches against Everton and Sheffield United, the London outfit saw their last Premier League outing end in a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace. Currently slotted 18th on the table and sitting in the relegation zone, the Cottagers are just three points away from 17th-placed Newcastle and will be aiming to move out of the drop zone as soon as possible.

The north London giants walk into the game following a two-match winning run as Jose Mourinho's men registered an impressive 4-0 win against Wolfsberger AC in the Europa League and followed it up by replicating a similar scoreline in their last Premier League outing against Burnley. Currently slotted eighth on the Premier League table, the London outfit will be aiming to move closer towards the top six with Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea blocking their way into the top four. However, they will also be wary of a loss as Aston Villa and Arsenal are breathing down their necks and anything less than a single point could see them overtake Spurs.

FUL vs TOT Playing 11

Fulham- Areola, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete, Aina, Lemina, Reed, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja

Tottenham Hotspur- Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Aurier, Reguilon, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Son, Moura, Bale, Kane

FUL vs TOT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- H. Lloris

Defenders- O. Aina, D. Sanchez, T. Adarabioyo, S. Regulion

Midfielders- R. Loftus-Cheek, L. Moura, A. Lookman

Strikers- G. Bale, J. Maja, H. Son

FUL vs TOT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- H. Son or J. Maja

Vice-Captain- G. Bale or A. Lookman

FUL vs TOT Match Prediction

Despite Fulham displaying great defensive solidarity in recent weeks, we expect Tottenham Hotspur to break down their defence and find the back of the net on multiple occasions. Tottenham start the match as absolute favourites given their current form and they will be heading into this game aiming to pocket all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- FUL 0-2 TOT

Note: The above FUL vs TOT Dream11 prediction, FUL vs TOT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FUL vs TOT Dream11 Team and FUL vs TOT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.