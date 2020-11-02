FUL Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Fulham welcome West Bromwich Albion to Craven Cottage in a late kickoff this week with both newly-promoted teams still on the hunt for their first win of the season. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction, FUL vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable FUL vs WBA playing11.

FUL vs WBA live: FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction and preview

Neither of these sides have managed a win yet. This fixture, therefore, gains all the more significance in their quest to stay in the top flight. Fulham are 19th in the table and have just one point from six matches and manager Scott Parker is facing the barrel of the metaphorical shotgun this week with the Cottagers placed perilously close to the bottom. Based on recent form, our FUL vs WBA match prediction is a narrow West Bromwich Albion win.

In terms of team news, West Bromwich Albion will continue to miss Wales international striker Hal Robson-Kanu, who is still injured and will not be available for this game. Fulham will be without Kenny Tete, who is injured, as well as Aboubakar Kamara who is suspended for the clash after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace.

Game mentality: 🔛@RLC and the boys know the importance of #FULWBA. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 1, 2020

FUL vs WBA live: Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 84 past occasions. Fulham have won 27 while West Bromwich Albion have won 36. The remaining 21 games have ended with points being shared between the two sides. The two sides faced each other twice last season in the Championship with both games ending in draws.

🖐 fabulous finishes against Fulham.



How about that one from 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼! pic.twitter.com/xMq0aamveY — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 1, 2020

FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Probable FUL vs WBA playing 11

Fulham probable 11 - Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa, Mario Lemina; Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harrison Reed; Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend; Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinovic; Matheus Pereira, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

FUL vs WBA live: Top picks for FUL vs WBA Dream11 team

FUL vs WBA live: Fulham top picks

Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa

Aleksandar Mitrovic

FUL vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks

Grady Diangana

Matheus Pereira

FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction: FUL vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alphonse Areola

Defenders - Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Branislav Ivanovic

Midfielders - Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher. Grady Diangana, Andre-Franck Zambo-Anguissa (C)

Forwards - Matheus Pereira, Aleksandar Mitrovic (VC)

Note: The above FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction, FUL vs WBA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FUL vs WBA Dream11 team and FUL vs WBA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: West Bromwich Albion Instagram