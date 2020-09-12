Fulham Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 1

Community Shield winners Arsenal start off their Premier League campaign against Fulham. The match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Here is the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, team news, Fulham vs Arsenal predicted line-up and other details of the match.

Premier League matchday 1: Fulham vs Arsenal live stream

The Premier League Matchday 1 between Fulham vs Arsenal will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Fulham vs Arsenal live stream will also be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Here are the other Fulham vs Arsenal live stream details:

Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream date: Saturday, September 12, 2020

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream time: 5 PM IST

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream preview

Arsenal start off the Premier League campaign after a splendid victory against Liverpool in the Community Shield. Having failed to finish in the top four last term, Mikel Arteta looks to begin his first complete season with a victory. The Gunners have acquired the services of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, who provide much-needed squad depth for Arteta.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

On the other hand, Fulham finished fourth on the Championship table the previous season and look to start off in a sensational way with a win at home. Arsenal have a better head-to-head record with 39 victories and 10 draws. Fulham have managed eight defeats so far.

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: Fulham vs Arsenal team news

Alphonse Areola and Kenny Tete have signed for Fulham recently. On the other hand, Harrison Reed's loan deal was made permanent by the Fulham board. Mario Lemina and Antonee Robinson are also the new additions for Fulham. It remains to be seen if Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, the recent signings by Arsenal, are introduced directly into the lineup.

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: Fulham vs Arsenal predicted line-up

Fulham: Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina, Tom Cairney, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Anthony Knockaert, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Daniel Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Image courtesy: Arsenal.com