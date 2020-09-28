Fulham Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Scott Parker's Fulham welcome Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Monday, September 28, in a bid to end their two-match losing streak since their return to the Premier League. Premier League live action of Fulham vs Aston Villa is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 pm BST (10:15 pm IST). Here's a look at our Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction, Fulham vs Aston Villa team news and Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream details.

Premier League live: Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction and match preview

Having suffered defeats against Arsenal and Leeds United in their opening two fixtures, Fulham will be hoping to get their first point(s) of the new season against Dean Smith's Aston Villa. Scott Parker's men managed to record wins over Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in their two EFL Cup games this season without conceding a goal and will take some confidence into the clash against the Villans, who managed to survive relegation last season. Fulham are currently 19th in the Premier League table.

🟣 𝗨 𝗣 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘 𝗩 𝗜 𝗟 𝗟 𝗔 🟣



Another Premier League matchday is here! 🙌#FULAVL pic.twitter.com/isYr0wSK5m — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 28, 2020

On the other hand, Aston Villa managed to get their first three points of the new season with a win over Sheffield United last weekend. Ezri Konsa scored the only goal of the game. Dean Smith's men also recorded victories against Burton and Bristol City in the EFL Cup and will be hoping to make it two wins in two in the Premier League when they come up against the newly-promoted Cottagers on Monday night.

Fulham vs Aston Villa team news and predicted starting line-ups

Neither team has any injury concerns heading into the game on Monday night and are likely to field their strongest starting line-ups.

Predicted Starting line-up for Fulham : Areola; Tete, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Zambo Anguissa; Kamara, Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic

: Areola; Tete, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Zambo Anguissa; Kamara, Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic Predicted Starting line-up for Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Fulham vs Aston Villa live stream details: How to watch Premier League in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Fulham vs Aston Villa live telecast on Sky Sports. Fans in India can watch Premier League live action on TV on Star Sports. The Fulham vs Aston Villa live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD.

Image Credits - Aston Villa, Fulham Instagram