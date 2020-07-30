Fulham Vs Cardiff City Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, EFL Championship Playoffs Live

Fulham take on Cardiff City in the second leg of the EFL Championship semi-final playoffs. Fulham go into the game with a lead and will be looking to qualify for the final. The Fulham vs Cardiff City game will take place at Craven Cottage. Here is the Fulham vs Cardiff City prediction, Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream information, Fulham vs Cardiff City h2h record and EFL Championship playoffs live preview.

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream details and match preview

Fulham won the first leg of the EFL Championship semi-final playoffs match 2-0, courtesy of goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano. Therefore they go into the game with an upper hand and will be looking to replicate their dominant performance from the first leg. Cardiff City, on the other hand, have their work cut out as they will have to turn over a two-goal deficit if they have any hope of emerging victorious from the EFL Championship playoffs live.

Fulham vs Cardiff City match information

Game: Fulham vs Cardiff City Date and Time: Friday, July 31, 12:15 AM IST, Thursday, July 30, 7:45 pm BST (UK) Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream

🎙 "The fact is that we've won six of our last eight away games.



"It's not going to be easy – we're fully aware of that – but we're up for the challenge."



➡️ https://t.co/KZa80mHEih#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/bg4EK4Pfzp — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 29, 2020

Fans looking to watch the Fulham vs Cardiff City live steam in India would have to miss out, as the match is not being televised in India. However, fans in India can still watch the EFL Championship playoffs live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK will be able to watch the Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream on Sky Sports Football, as well as on the SkyGo app.

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream h2h

Fulham are ahead in the Fulham vs Cardiff City h2h record. Out of the 67 games played between the two sides, Fulham lead the Fulham vs Cardiff City h2h record with 29 wins. Cardiff City, on the other hand, have won 25 Fulham vs Cardiff City h2h clashes in the past. 13 Fulham vs Cardiff City h2h matches have ended in draws as well.

Leg 2 of 2. 🦵



UP THE FULHAM!#FULCAR pic.twitter.com/VgLdq5KKNu — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream: Fulham vs Cardiff City team news

Fulham: Ivan Cavaleiro is out with a long term injury. However, Scott Parker has expressed optimism that star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may be back for the game.

Cardiff City: The club will be without Isaac Vassell. However, long term absentee Greg Cunningham has returned to training and may feature during the game.

Fulham vs Cardiff City live stream: Fulham vs Cardiff City playing 11

Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Onomah, Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano.

Cardiff City: Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Ralls, Pack; Murphy, Tomlin, Hoilett; Glatzel

Fulham vs Cardiff City prediction

According to our Fulham vs Cardiff City prediction, Fulham are favourites for the game

Image Courtesy: twitter/cardiffcityfc