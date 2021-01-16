Fulham Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Fulham FC are all set to host Chelsea FC on Matchday 19 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. The Fulham vs Chelsea match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST from Craven Cottage, Fulham on January 16, 2021. Here are the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream details, how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live in India, Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and the Fulham vs Chelsea team news.

Fulham vs Chelsea team news: Premier League preview

Both Chelsea and Fulham have had a bad few outings in the Premier League in the last month or so. Despite their higher standing on the table, Chelsea's form coming into this match will be as bad as - if not worse - than Fulham's. Chelsea have lost four of their last six games to Everton, Wolves, Arsenal and Manchester City. Their only win in this period came against West Ham when they won 3-0 courtesy of a Tammy Abraham brace.

Since their surprise 2-1 win over Leicester City back in November, Fulham have gone down 2-0 to Manchester City and then drawn their last five games. They will be without Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina (injury), as well as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea will finally be at full strength barring N'Golo Kante who is suspended.

Premier League Standings

Defending champions Liverpool were knocked to No. 2 after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley. Following them, we have Manchester City, Leicester City and Everton (in that order) who each have 32 points. Sitting between Aston Villa and West Ham we have Chelsea. All three teams have 26 points and are in 8th, 9th and 10th place respectively. With their superior goal difference, a win today could take Chelsea to No. 7.

Meanwhile, it is a long trip down the page to find Fulham, who now find themselves in the dreaded 18th spot on the Premier League standings. With the threat of relegation looming, the side will have to get their wits about them quickly and aim for a win at home. This would pull them out of the red zone, but only just. After just two wins, six draws and a massive eight losses, Fulham currently have 12 points from their 16 games.

Fulham vs Chelsea live stream details

The Fulham vs Chelsea game will be televised on the Stars Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Fulham vs Chelsea live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Fulham vs Chelsea live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Fulham vs Chelsea prediction

According to our prediction, Chelsea FC will win the match 2-0.

Note: The Fulham vs Chelsea Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Chelsea FC Twitter