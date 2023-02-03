Fulham Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Fresh from a tremendous winter transfer window, Chelsea will look to gather all three points at Stamford Bridge on Saturday when they will go up against Fulham. Both the teams are currently way behind the top four territory, however, the clash is a much anticipated one as the Blues will come out to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered at the hands of Fulham in the first leg of the Premier League contest. The match-up is a part of gameweek 21 of the English Premier League.

Chelsea FC, have had a subdued season till now. With only 29 points the Blues are currently reeling at 10th place in the Premier League table. Fulham on the other hand is sitting in 7th place. There is only a 2-point gap between the two, which Chelsea would have the opportunity to close tonight, moreover, Fulham, who would come with the confidence of a win over Chelsea, may take the point difference to 5.

So, there's so much to play for and the questions that remain to be answered are when and where to watch Fulham Vs Chelsea live.

When will the Chelsea vs Fulham match begin?

The Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League match?

Soccer fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham EPL match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match live on USA Network on TV. At the same time, fubo TV stream the match live.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham EPL match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HD on their TV to watch the match live. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming on the Sky Go App.

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea vs Fulham: Predicted lineups

Chelsea predicted lineup: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Hall, Cucurella; Mount, Mudryk, Havertz

Fulham predicted lineup: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian