Fulham Vs Leeds United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

A Fulham side fighting for survival will face another tough challenge in their next game as they host Leeds United at Craven Cottage. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 20 at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Fulham vs Leeds United team news, live stream and other key details of this match.

Fulham vs Leeds United prediction and preview

Fulham arrive into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Sunday at Craven Cottage. Second-half goals from John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero ensured that The Citizens took all three points. Having won only five games (11D 13L) all season, Scott Parker's men find themselves in eighteenth place in the Premier League table, two points off safety. Fulham will need to find a quick resurgence in form if they are to play Premier League football next season.

On the other hand, Marcelo Bielsa's men have witnessed a massive dip in form after an excellent start to the reason. The Whites have only won one game in their previous six (1D 4L) and have slipped to twelfth place in the Premier League table. However, after a decent performance in their goalless draw against Chelsea, Leeds will hope for a revival in form.

Our Fulham vs Leeds United prediction is Fulham 1-1 Leeds United.

Fulham vs Leeds United team news

Heading into this game, Fulham are likely to be without the services of Marek Rodak, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Tom Cairney as all are currently nursing injuries. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford is the big doubt for Marcelo Bielsa after the forward was seen struggling in the last game against Chelsea. The other absentee expected in this clash is Pablo Hernandez.

Fulham predicted startling line-up: Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Mario Lemina, Ademola Lookman, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Josh Maja

Leed United predicted starting line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo Moreno

Where to watch Fulham vs Leeds United live stream?

In India, the Fulham vs Leeds United game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Fulham vs Leeds United live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Fulham vs Leeds United prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.