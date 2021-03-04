Fulham Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Match Preview, Premier League Live

In Thursday's London Derby, a resilient Fulham side host an inconsistent Tottenham side at Craven Cottage. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 4 at 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at Fulham vs Tottenham live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Also Read Fulham Helps PL Survival Bid By Beating Sheffield United 1-0

Fulham vs Tottenham prediction and preview

After a miserable start to the season, Fulham have been in decent form recently as they are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (2 wins and 3 draws). Scott Parker's side will hope that their new-found defensive resilience will help them get the three points against Tottenham as they continue their fight to finish above the relegation places. In the Premier League standings, Fulham are currently in eighteenth place with 23 points, three points behind Brighton and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will hope that the win against Burnley on the weekend was a sign of a comeback in their season. After topping the league in early December, Spurs have witnessed a massive slump in form as they are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings, six points off the Champions League places. However, with the likes of Gareth Bale coming back in form, Jose Mourinho's side will hope that they can still fight for the European places. Despite Fulham's resilient defence, we expect Tottenham to beat Fulham 2-0.

Also Read Gareth Bale Pleasantly Surprises Tottenham India Fanbase With Special Message: WATCH

Fulham vs Tottenham team news

Ahead of the Tottenham clash, Scott Parker will be without his captain Tom Cairney and defender Terence Kongolo. However, forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to be back in contention for a start, having been a substitute against Crystal Palace. On the other hand, Tottenham will continue to be without Giovani Lo Celso, who has been out since December due to a hamstring injury.

.@Aina2Ola is looking forward to a good game. 💪#FULTOT is fast approaching! 🌅 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 3, 2021

Fulham predicted starting line-up: Alphonse Areola; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Ola Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Tottenham predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son; Harry Kane.

Also Read Leipzig Manager Julian Nagelsmann Becomes Favourite To Replace Mourinho At Tottenham

Where to watch Fulham vs Tottenham live stream?

In India, the Fulham vs Tottenham game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Fulham vs Tottenham live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Also Read Gareth Bale RETIRED 2 Years Ago: Cascarino Has His Say On Tottenham Star

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.