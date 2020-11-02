Fulham Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Following a draw against Brighton in the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion take on Fulham on Matchday 7. The Baggies have failed to bag a single victory in the six games that they have played as yet since the start of the 2020-21 season, same as that of their opponents of the night. The two teams languish close to the relegation zone in the Premier League standings.

Also Read | Premier League club Burnley set for £200m takeover by Egyptian tycoon Mohamed El Kashashy

How to watch Fulham vs West Brom live? Fulham vs West Brom live stream

The live broadcast for the Premier League clash will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Besides, the Fulham vs West Brom live stream will be provided on Disney + Hotstar VIP. The match scores will also be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Fulham vs West Brom live -

Venue: Craven Cottage

Date: Monday, November 2, 2020

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Premier League latest standings and match preview

Game mentality: 🔛@RLC and the boys know the importance of #FULWBA. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 1, 2020

Fulham are placed at the 19th spot on the Premier League points table, having managed one draw while losing out on five occasions. They have managed just one point after six games into the competition. They were defeated 1-2 by Crystal Palace in the previous Premier League clash. Meanwhile, West Brom look to bag their first victory against Fulham on Monday. West Brom languish on the 17th spot according to the Premier League latest standings with three draws and three defeats in six games.

Also Read | Premier League clubs dominate UCL as Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea romp to big wins

Fulham vs West Brom team news

Fulham manager Scott Parker faces a major injury crisis with several players set to miss the clash. Joachim Anderson is doubtful for the game. Besides, Joshua Onomah, Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are set to sit on the sidelines with their respective injuries. Moreover, Aboubakar Kamara received a red card in the game against Crystal Palace and stands suspended.

But Slaven Bilic has lesser concerns than Fulham when it comes to players' availability. The manager has two absentees only - Hal Robson-Kanu is recovering from a broken arm, while Sam Field is out due to a knee injury. The two players are likely to return to the squad following the conclusion of the international break.

Also Read | Man United, Liverpool have 'most delusional fans' in the Premier League, study reveals

Fulham vs West Brom prediction

Fulham have a better head-to-head stats, managing three wins as averse to one in favour of West Brom. Hence, Fulham are the favourites for the game.

Also Read | Adama Traore reveals why he uses baby oil to blaze past Premier League defenders

Image courtesy: Fulham Twitter