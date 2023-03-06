'Funny Thing, Karma': Piers Morgan Tears Apart Ten Hag After Man United's Liverpool Defeat

Piers Morgan came down heavily on Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's shambolic defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils crashed to their worst defeat in the Premier League era as Liverpool scored seven goals past a hapless David de Gea on Sunday. Morgan attacked the United manager with a series of tweets in the aftermath of this clash.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan that forced his departure from Manchester United. The two amicably parted ways as the player made a series of allegations against Ten Hag. United have been playing well without their former forward but their disastrous performance against Jurgen Klopp's side attracted severe criticism from all over the world.

Piers Morgan comes down heavily on Erik ten Hag after Liverpool defeat

Morgan earlier criticised the United manager following his dance with Lisandro Martinez and Antony after their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium. He took this opportunity to hit him back as he tweeted, "Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight."

Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight. pic.twitter.com/dtigwf1SSC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

He again wrote, "Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius."

Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius. pic.twitter.com/RRWOHiuciO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

Anyone got some Xanax for Erik? https://t.co/kuPAMdYUg7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

He also went on to take a dig at United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as he tweeted, "Poor Fernandes.. imagine being shot like that in the middle of a football match? Hope he’s OK."

Poor Fernandes.. imagine being shot like that in the middle of a football match? Hope he’s OK. pic.twitter.com/QUzE7LA0ci — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2023

The TV presenter also demanded Ten Hag's resignation. "Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?"