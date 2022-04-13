Furious Goalkeeper Channelises Inner WWE Skill, Knocks Down Opponent For Punching Teammate

A goalkeeper was caught in a disturbing incident during a non-league game in England, knocking down his opponent in WWE style. The event occurred during a game between Aylestone Park and Clifton All Whites on Sunday afternoon. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Clifton goalkeeper can be seen 'clotheslining' Aylestone attacker Beckray Besong after the latter violently hit his teammate on the back of his head.

A Clifton defender is seen in the video coming in the way of Besong to prevent him from scoring a goal. The defender successfully sends the ball out of play, resulting in Besong landing a strike to the back of his head, following which the Clifton player collapses to the ground.

When Watson sees his teammate being attacked aggressively, he rushes up to Besong and knocks him down with a powerful push. The video ends with players from both teams running towards the scene of the incident, with one Aylestone player confronting Watson.

Watson shares video on social media

Interestingly, the video was shared by Watson himself, who took to social media to slam what he believed was "horrific officiating" as he was given a red card after the incident. Watson wrote on Twitter that Besong received just a yellow card for "punching" his teammate while he was shown a red card for a "little push". The video has garnered more than 2 million views since being shared on April 10.

"All hell breaks loose, no idea what happened but the opposition keeper decides to clothesline @beckraybesong WWE style and rightly receives his marching orders, plus at least one other player sin binned - utter CHAOS,” Aylestone Park's handle posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the comment section of Watson's post and criticised the goal-keeper for justifying what he did on the field.

"Imagine having the confidence to post this thinking you’re in right. Yes the punch is tragic but you’re is way worse," one individual replied.

"So you are both at fault basically. But yours had way more potential for injury. So I gotta agree with the ref here," another user wrote.

