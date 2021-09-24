Furth Vs Bayern LIVE Streaming: Can Lewandowski Score 20th Consecutive Goal For Club?

Bayern Munich are currently in fine form in the Bundesliga as they have won four of their first five matches (1D) and currently sit at the top of the standings. Most of the team's success can be attributed to star striker Robert Lewandowski, who is on an excellent goal streak. The Polish striker has now scored 19 consecutive goals for the club, with his last goal coming against last week's opponent, Bochum, in a 7-0 thrashing.

The question now is, 'Can Lewandowski score 20th consecutive goal for Bayern,' when the team faces rock bottom club Furth, at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. The Furth vs Bayern match is scheduled to commence live at 12:00 AM IST on September 25. Again of the much-awaited fixture, here is a look at the Furth vs Bayern live streaming details.

Furth vs Bayern live streaming details

Fans wondering where to watch Furth vs Bayern live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, the Furth vs Bayern live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of the match, fans can track the social media handles of the Bundesliga and the two teams.

Can Lewandowski score 20th consecutive goal for Bayern?

When Bayern Munich face Furth, all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, who is eyeing a 20th consecutive goal for the club. Lewandowski and co-ran riot last weekend against newly promoted Bochum by scoring seven goals against them. Five different scorers for Bayern found the back of the net as Joshua Kimmich scored a brace, and Vasilis Lampropoulos scored an own goal.

However, it was Lewandowski's fifth goal in the 61st minute that sent the home fans into raptures. The Polish striker's performance in front of goal since the beginning of last season has been absolutely stunning as he scored 41 goals in the 2020/21 season alone. It is such performances that also helped him win the European Golden Shoe.

🔝 Unstoppable? Robert Lewandowski honoured with the European Golden Shoe as the continent’s top goalscorer in the 2020/21 season 🥇



⚽️4⃣1⃣ 👕2⃣9⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/ToxKbsPMwD — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 22, 2021

Furth vs Bayern Munich team news

Furth predicted starting line-up: Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marca Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Paul Seguin, Jeremy Dudziak; Havard Nielsen; Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Image: AP