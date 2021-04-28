GAL Vs KON Dream11: Galatasaray Vs Konyaspor Prediction And Team News

Galatasaray welcome Konyaspor in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig game on Wednesday. The Turkish domestic league clash is all set to be played on April 28 at the Turk Telekom Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look GAL vs KON Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

GAL vs KON Preview

Galatasaray will start this game following a string of impressive performances with the hosts currently on a four-game unbeaten run. Heading into the game after recording a narrow 0-1 win over Antalyaspor, the hosts find themselves slotted third on the Super Lig table having recorded 21 wins while drawing six games and losing eight matches in the league this season. With 69 points from 35 matches, the hosts trail 2nd placed Fenerbahce by two points and will view this match as an opportunity to pocket a win on Wednesday.

Konyaspor on the other hand will be eager to bounce back to winning ways as they will head into the match following a contrasting run of results. The visitors are currently winless in their last five outings as they saw their latest match end in a 0-0 draw against Hatayspor. They find themselves slotted 111th on the league table having registered just 10 wins while playing out 12 draws and losing 13 games this so far. With 42 points from 35 games, Konyaspor will be aiming to pocket thee points as they look to get back on the right track and aim to finish in the top half of the Turkish Super Lig at the end of the ongoing campaign.

GAL vs KON Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- O. Caglayan or L. Shengelia

Vice-Captain- S. Clkalleshi or S. Feghoull

GAL vs KON Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –F. Muslera

Defenders – A. Calik, O. Bayram, N. Skubic, R. Donk

Midfielders – S. Feghoull, L. Shengelia, E. Kilinic, A. Hadzaihmetovic

Strikers – S. Clkalleshi, O. Caglayan

GAL vs KON Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Galatasaray starts the match as favorites. They are expected to walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Galatasaray 2-0 Konyaspor

Note: The above GAL vs KON Dream11 prediction, GAL vs KON Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GAL vs KON Dream11 Team and GAL vs KON Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.