GAL Vs TRB Dream11: Galatasaray Vs Trabzonspor Prediction, Team, Super Lig Preview

22-time Super Lig champions Galatasaray will next lock horns with six-time champions Trabzonspor at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul as both teams look to finish in the Champions League qualifiers places. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 21. Here is our GAL vs TRB Dream11 prediction, top picks and our GAL vs TRB Dream11 team.

GAL vs TRB match preview

Galatasaray arrive into this match on the back of inconsistent form as they have won two of their previous five games (1D 2L). Fatih Terim's side beat Goztepe 3-1 in their previous game thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Muhammed Kerem AktürkoÄŸlu. With 65 points Galatasaray are currently third in the Super Lig standings and are four points adrift of Fenerbahçe S.K, who occupy the last Champions League qualifiers places.

On the other hand, even though Trabzonspor are unbeaten in six league games they have only managed one victory (5D) in this run. With four straight draws, Abdullah Avci's side are witnessing a serious downturn in form. As a result of this dip in form, Trabzonspor have dropped down to fourth in the Super Lig table and are 10 points adrift of the Champions League qualifier places and six points behind Galatasaray. With this game being a must-win for both teams, fans can expect a cracker of a game.

GAL vs TRB predicted starting line-ups

Galatasaray: Fernando Muslera, Deandre Yedlin, Martin Linnes, Marcelo Saracchi, Ryan Donk, Younes Belhanda, Ryan Babel, Henry Oynekuru, Emre Kilinc, Sofiane Feghouli, Ogulcan Caglayan

Trabzonspor: Ugurcan Cakir, Edgar Le, Majid Hosseini, Marlon Xavier, Vitor Hugo, Anthony Nwakaeme, Anastasios Bakasetas, Lewis Baker, Abdulkadir Omur, Abdulkadir Parmak, Caleb Ekuban

GAL vs TRB top picks

Galatasaray: Younes Belhanda, Ryan Donk, Marcelo Saracchi

Trabzonspor: Anthony Nwakaeme, Anastasios Bakasetas, Edgar Le

GAL vs TRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ugurcan Cakir

Defenders: Edgar Le, Ryan Donk, Marcelo Saracchi, Martin Linnes

Midfielders: Younes Belhanda, Anthony Nwakaeme, Anastasios Bakasetas, Lewis Baker, Sofiane Feghouli

Forwards: Ogulcan Caglayan

GAL vs TRB Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Galatasaray will come out on top in this Super Lig match.

Note: The above GAL vs TRB Dream11 prediction, GAL vs TRB match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GAL vs TRB Dream11 team and GAL vs TRB Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result