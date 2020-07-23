LA Galaxy Vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live Info

The bottom two teams in Group F of the MLS is Back Tournament, LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo, will face off against each other at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Thursday night. The LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo clash is set to kick-off at 8 pm ET (Friday, 5:30 am IST). Here's a look at the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction, LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo h2h record and the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo live stream details.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction and preview

LA Galaxy were thumped 2-6 by local rivals LAFC in their previous match and with no losses from their two games, Guillermo Schelotto's side are at the bottom of the Group F MLS standings. However, LA Galaxy still have a chance of making it to the next round of the MLS is Back Tournament but only a win would suffice. The Western Conference side will rely on veterans Joe Corona and Sebastian Lleget for a spark as they aim to turnaround their rocky start.

ALSO READ: Gary Neville Hammers ‘embarrassing’ Paul Pogba Following Handball Incident Vs West Ham

Houston Dynamo were involved in an exhilarating 3-3 draw against LAFC in their first league game of the tournament but then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers on Saturday. Tab Ramos' side have one point from their two games and have conceded five goals in the tournament so far. However, with a victory against LA Galaxy on Wednesday, Houston can secure a top-three finish and vie for a spot as one of the four best third-place teams. Our LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction is that Houston will come away with the three points.

.@HoustonDash held it down now it's our turn.



A must win matchup with LA Galaxy tomorrow night.



Your @memorialhermann Match Preview: https://t.co/24gPZWQQPR — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) July 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez Showed 'no Respect' To Liverpool Teammates, Gerrard Makes Stunning Revelation

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo h2h record

The LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo h2h record is fairly even with the two teams facing each other 34 times in the past. LA Galaxy have a slight edge with 14 wins, while Houston Dynamo have come out victorious on 12 occasions. There have been a total of eight draws between the two teams.

ALSO READ: Frank Lampard Slams Liverpool, Says Reds Shouldn't Get 'too Arrogant' After Bench Bust-up

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo live stream on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. There will be no MLS matches broadcast on Indian TV. However, fans in India can still watch the LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo live stream on FanCode by Dream Sports at 5.30 AM IST on Friday, July 24.

ALSO READ: Edinson Cavani Transfer: Leeds Make Contact As They Dream Of Cavani-Ibrahimovic Duo

Image Credits - Houston Dynamo / LA Galaxy Instagram