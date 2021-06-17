Gareth Bale Gives Wales Squad A Pep Talk After Inspiring Side To A Big Win Vs Turkey

Wales captain Gareth Bale set up Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts to score which helped Robert Page's side to a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their Euro 2020 Group A encounter at Baku’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. With their first win of the tournament, the Dragons took a big step towards qualifying for the European Championship knockout stages. Bale, who missed a penalty during the game, apologised to his teammates after the match for skying his spot-kick and also appeared to deliver a stirring message to his troops at the full-time whistle.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey combined beautifully for Wales' opening goal in the 42nd minute. The Juventus midfielder was guilty of missing two great chances earlier in the game but managed to find the net at the third time of asking. Wales skipper Bale lifted a superb pass over the Turkish defence for Ramsey to control and finish with a flourish. Bale then missed a penalty in the second half with an uncharacteristic effort that skewed over the bar. However, the star forward was undeterred by that setback and set up Connor Roberts to score Wales' second in added time.

Following the game, Bale predictably found himself at the heart of the celebrations on the pitch but used his authority to cut through the jubilation. Even with the game won and, in regards to qualification to the last 16, the job done, Bale was still leading this team. Wales star Joe Morrell spoke to reporters about what Bale said to his team during the huddle at the full-time whistle.

"I think it was half tongue-in-cheek because Gareth doesn't need to apologise for anything," explained Morrell."I think it's part of the reason why we're here. He's the greatest Welsh player of all time, so I don't think he needs to apologise for anything seriously."

Wales Euro 2020 schedule: Wales Round of 16 qualification chances

Wales are currently second in Group A, with four points from two games. Their opening game of the campaign ended in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Wales will now face Italy in their final group game of the tournament on Sunday knowing that even a draw against the Azzurri will guarantee qualification into the round of 16.

If Wales suffer defeat against Italy and Switzerland beat Turkey, the fight for second place will go down to goal difference. However, Wales can also qualify if they finish third in Group A as four third-place teams who have the best record will advance to the next stage.

