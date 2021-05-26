Gareth Bale Has The Best Minutes Per Goal Record In EPL As Retirement Rumours Loom

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been a solid signing for Tottenham Hotspur with the Welshman coming up with impressive figures despite spending most of his time on the bench for the London outfit this season. The 31-year-old attacker has somehow managed to hold the best minutes to goal ratio in the Premier League this season and has created a unique record for himself.

Gareth Bale stats

The Welshman has been on a roll since joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the 2020-21 season with his record revealing that the Real Madrid star has scored 11 goals despite playing just 920 minutes in the Premier League this season. The 31-year-old attacker recorded the best goal-to-minute ratio this season by finding the back of the net every 83 minutes in the Premier League. The Welsh footballer managed to achieve the record despite spending most of his term on the bench in the domestic league with Tottenham head coaches Jose Mourinho and then Ryan Mason opting to play the Real Madrid star mainly in the FA Cup and Europa League matches this season.

Gareth Bale retirement

There are various rumours surrounding Gareth Bale's future with talks of the Real Madrid star moving back to the Spanish capital surfacing lately. Tottenham news is also reporting an extension of the Welshman's loan spell with the London outfit for the upcoming season. The 31-year-old attacker is also reportedly in contention to move to the MLS in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, reports from Spain claim that Gareth Bale is considering retiring from football next season. The Welshman is preparing himself to feature in the upcoming Euro 2020 which could go on to be his last tournament as a professional footballer with the 31-year-old looking to part ways with the sport soon.

It has also been reported that Bale could be looking to strike a deal with Real Madrid for a partial payout before having his contract terminated with Los Blancos ahead of the next season with Wales Online revealing that the Bale could demand half of the £13million wage salary from the LaLiga giants as a lump sum payment in the near future.

The Real Madrid striker is set to pursue his other passion, golf, and will reportedly take it up professionally after his retirement from football. However, he is yet to reveal further details and is likely to share more information only after the Euros in order to minimise "causing chaos". Currently, the 31-year-old attacker is on national duty and is set to take charge of the Wales team in their first league game of the Euros against Switzerland on June 12.