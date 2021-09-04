Gareth Bale Says 'everyone Just Makes Up Some Wild Things' On Retirement Rumours

Welsh forward Gareth Bale has only one year left on his contract at Real Madrid, and with no contract extension talks in sight, rumours have suggested that he has been considering retirement. However, since his return to Madrid after spending a season on loan in the Premier League with Tottenham, he has been playing regular football under new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti. He is currently on international duty with Wales. He was asked in a press conference about a contract extension and replied that he has only started the year and will decide later.

"I've only just started this year and you're already asking questions! I haven't thought about anything beyond this game (Wales' World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Sunday) to be honest. I'm just thinking about each and every game as it comes. Just trying to enjoy it. I want to play in a World Cup for Wales, not just for myself, but for the country as a whole. I think it would be an incredible experience for the nation. We're fully focused now on trying to do that with another crucial game. In terms of the caps, I think every player would love to get to 100 caps. I'm very close, and it would be nice if I can get it done."

Bale says he is not retiring for now

Bale was then asked if he ever did consider retiring from football, and he replied that people have made up stories, he never planned on finishing, and that he just wanted to concentrate on the Euros at the time without explaining himself. He said that it was better he said nothing at the time as the media would have made a big deal out of it regardless of what he said.

"Everyone just seems to make up stories when they want. I don't know. They just make up some wild things. I never planned to finish. Like I said before, I just wanted to concentrate on the Euros and didn't want to have to explain myself. I didn't feel like I needed to. I still don't feel like I need to, and I think no matter what I said I was going to do, whether it was to stay, leave, retire, whatever, it would have caused a big story. An annoying story, and a distracting story. So I think for me it was better not to say anything and just try to concentrate on the job in hand," said Bale as quoted by Goal.com.

