Gareth Bale To Retire? Welsh star To Return To Real Madrid Before Hanging Up His Boots

Four-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale is reportedly planning to play in this summer's European Championship, return to Real Madrid then potentially retire when his contract ends in 2022. The Welshman is believed to have meticulously used his time on loan at Tottenham to prepare for the international tournament with Wales, being careful with his training drills and recovery at the club. Bale's rather underwhelming season-long loan at Tottenham has seen him start only 10 Premier League games. Here is more on the Gareth Bale retirement possibility and the existing Real Madrid Gareth Bale contract -

Gareth Bale retirement rumours: Welsh star planning Real Madrid return before calling it quits?

Real Madrid and Gareth Bale decided to part ways briefly in the summer of 2020 and both parties did so with compelling reasons and conviction. Los Blancos, to cut costs, due to the pandemic and Bale, because he wanted game time ahead of this summer's European Championship with Wales. Bale was eventually loaned out to his former club Tottenham but failed to return to the same high-performance level at the North London club where he initially made a name for himself.

The start of Bale's second stint at Tottenham began with an injury that kept him on the sidelines until the fifth Premier League matchday and it was not until matchday 24 in February that he made more than two consecutive appearances. As per reports, the Welshman drew up a training plan whereby he did not work out for more than three days a week, one of which was used for recovery work, to avoid any fears of recurring muscle injuries. In total, he's made 33 appearances for Spurs to date and chipped in with 14 goals and three assists.

Gareth Bale’s plan is to return to Real Madrid for the final year of his contract and retire after his deal ends. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/r20faUOnuI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 21, 2021

However, in a rather stunning report by AS, Gareth Bale is planning on returning to Real Madrid after his loan spell with Tottenham and retire once his contract expires in 2022. Bale had previously decided that he would return to Madrid to see out the final season of the six-year deal he signed in 2016. He will turn 33 in July 2022, fans have claimed it seems an incredibly early age for such an elite player to call it a day if that is being considered. As a result, the Gareth Bale Real Madrid return might be out of bounds but not entirely impossible if he performs well in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Gareth Bale contract details: How much does the Real Madrid star on loan at Tottenham earn?

Bale's deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022 and is understood to be earning £350,000 per week after tax according to The Guardian. They also claimed that once his bonuses are pocketed, he will earn a figure of £150 million over the course of his deal. Both Real Madrid and Tottenham are expected to be splitting his £27 million salary equally between the two sides but Los Blancos are expected to pay his entire salary for next season if he stays at the Spanish capital.

