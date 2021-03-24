Gareth Bale Transfer: Striker's Latest Update On Playing Future With Spurs Astounds Fans

Wales national football team captain Gareth Bale marked a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur, albeit on a season long loan. Although he struggled initially, the 31-year-old winger has shown signs of resurgence under Jose Mourinho. But he is not eager on continuing in North London once his current loan deal ends, instead harbours a dream of returning to Real Madrid next summer.

Gareth Bale transfer: Welshman keen on Real Madrid return

Following the Gareth Bale transfer on loan in September last year, it was claimed that he was keen on a permanent switch. It was believed that the winger's stint with the defending LaLiga champions ended with his loan move to the Premier League. Notably, the Welshman still has a season more, with his Real Madrid contract set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Gareth Bale has now provided an insight into his future. As reported by The Athletic, the Tottenham superstar has insisted that he still has a year left on his contract with the Bernabeu outfit and is keen on returning to the Spanish capital once his current loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Gareth Bale injury crisis played key role in Tottenham move

Gareth Bale struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's starting line up. The duo had a miserable relationship, with the Gareth Bale injury crisis also posing a key deterrent. Following his restricted role on the bench, the Wales captain decided to look for regular game time elsewhere.

Confirming the same, the 31-year-old, who possesses $145 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, states that he agreed to the loan deal with Spurs in search of regular game time. He also dreamt of participating in the Euro 2020 competition, which is to be played out in June this year, after being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He insists he only intended to play a season on long loan with the north London outfit.

Gareth Bale weekly wage estimated at £600,000, highest at Spurs

The initial Gareth Bale Spurs link up seemed like a miscalculated decision taken in haste. But the player has gone on to prove his point whenever given the opportunity by Jose Mourinho. With 25 appearances across all competitions under his belt, he has scored 10 times, while also racking up three assists to his credit.

Notably, there is still no clarity if Real Madrid still look up at the winger for their plans next season. Gareth Bale remains within the reach of a select few clubs in Europe citing his hefty wages. He is the highest-paid player at Tottenham, with the Gareth Bale weekly wage estimated at £600,000. Notably, striker Harry Kane sits second in the list, with an estimated earning of £200,000 according to Sportrac.

Note: The Gareth Bale net worth has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the Gareth Bale net worth figure.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter