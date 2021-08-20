Gary Cahill Joins AFC Bournemouth On One Year Deal After Leaving Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth have roped in the services of Veteran defender Gary Cahill on a one-year deal. Cahill has moved to Bournemouth on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal palace expired at the end of last season. He was associated with Premier League teams Norwich and Southampton but has chosen to join the Cherries after successfully having undergone a medical.

The centre-back has 61 England caps and featured in all international competitions for the country between 2012 to 2018. Cahill has been acquired by Bournemouth because of his abundance of experience, having lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League twice, as well as laying hands on the Champions League and League Cup.

Cahill began his club career with Aston Villa before joining Bolton in 2008 after loan stints with Burnley and Sheffield United. After that, he spent seven years with Chelsea, where he won two Premier League championships and also had glory in Europe.

Cahill spent two years with Crystal Palace after exiting Chelsea and will now play for the Cherries.

The centre-back has featured in 394 games in the Premier League and his experience will be of huge importance for Bournemouth to win the Championship title. Meanwhile, Gary Cahill feels that Bournemouth is the best place for him Cahill has stated that he has been in talks with the Cherries manager Scott Parker and believes that this is the ideal place for him at this stage of his career.

"I've made a decision where I feel this is the best place for me to be at this stage of my career. I'd been in contact with the manager (Scott Parker) a few times over the summer, so I was aware he wanted to bring me to the club and I'm really looking forward to getting started," said Gary Cahill.

He went on to say that the Championship will provide a different kind of challenge and is looking forward to playing with the young talent of the Bournemouth squad. "I wanted something to challenge me and this is totally different. I think it's been about 17 years since I last played in the Championship on loan," he added.

"At the same time, I saw an opportunity to be involved in this journey. I saw the squad was very young and very talented with a good manager in place and ultimately, in and around promotion. I see that as a goal and a drive I want to get my teeth stuck into this season," added Gary Cahill.

Image credits: AP