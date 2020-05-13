Gary Lineker Recalls The Time He Played Golf With NBA Legend Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan's love for gambling was touched upon in his documentary, The Last Dance. The Last Dance is an ESPN-Netflix docu-series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season where the NBA franchise led by Michael Jordan won their second three-peat. Golf was a major part of Michael Jordan's life off the court and his competitiveness meant that he fancied a wager every time he stepped on a golf course. The Bulls legend would hang around with his teammates regularly and even gifted teammate Scottie Pippen a pair of golf clubs. After having watched the latest episode of The Last Dance, former England striker Gary Lineker recollected an incident when he played golf with Michael Jordan.

Gary Lineker golf: Former Spurs striker recalls hosting the Michael Jordan golf club

In a Twitter thread, former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker shed light on the Michael Jordan golf club and the time the Bulls legend wanted to play golf at the famous Berkshire course. The former England international was a member of the Sunningdale Golf Club and hosted the Michael Jordan golf club which included famed Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson. Gary Lineker revealed that he got a call from his agent confirming that the Michael Jordan golf club was arriving at the course and he was looking for members to host their esteemed guests. Lineker was joined by Michael King, a former tour player and member of the Sunningdale Golf Club. The former Tottenham striker revealed that when he arrived at the club at 8:30 am the next day, there were five huge basketball players and Samuel L Jackson was also around smoking cigars.

I just watched episode 8 of the wonderful The Last Dance. Thought I’d share the story of the day I played golf with Michael Jordan. It was a Thursday night & I got a call from my agent. He said “I’ve had Michael Jordan’s people on the phone and he wants to play at Sunningdale.” — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 12, 2020

Gary Lineker golf: Former Barcelona striker reveals how NBA legend won the day

Gary Lineker added that they moved to the first tee after introducing themselves and Michael King fancied a wager against Michael Jordan. When quizzed about how much he would like to bet, the six-time NBA champion puffing a cigar coolly replied, "Whatever makes you uncomfortable." Gary Lineker revealed that Jordan had already won the day before even the games began. When quizzed about the details of the bet on Twitter, the former England international said that it was minuscule by Michael Jordan's standards. Gary Lineker believes the wager was a 'hundred quid or thereabouts' and was one of his easier slam dunks.

