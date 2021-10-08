Gary Lineker Says Ronaldo 'terrific' But Salah Should've Won POTM 'comfortably'

Former English footballer Gary Lineker reckons that Mohamed Salah deserved to be named the Premier League Player of The Month for September. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as Premier League's Player of The Month for September in his first month back in England. Lineker said Salah deserved to win the award despite Ronaldo showing some terrific form on the pitch. Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United last month and scored three goals in as many appearances. Ronaldo beat Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the award.

Ronaldo scored a brace in his very first game for United since the reunion in September. Ronaldo scored two goals against Newcastle and then followed that up by scoring an equaliser against West Ham. While the performances in Europe is not considered for the Premier League award, Ronaldo also scored two goals for United in Champions League fixtures. The award is Ronaldo's fifth overall and his first since joining the English club this year. Ronaldo has won the award four times during his last stint with United between 2003 and 2009.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, Salah also has three goals to his name in three appearances for Liverpool throughout September. Salah arguably contributed more for Liverpool around the pitch than Ronaldo did for United, which is why many people believe that the Egyptian should have won the award. Here's how netizens are reacting to Ronaldo receiving the Premier League's Player of the Month award.

Mohammed Salah is my Player of the Month, hope this helps. — Max. ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) October 8, 2021

Salah robbed blind, they just gave it to him because of his name — Doza (@DozaAFC) October 8, 2021

Premier League Potm Robbery

Salah robbed this that

Mf this is real robbery #puskas pic.twitter.com/RCAeWb1G3E — Sayantan🔮⚽️ (@Sayanta04518230) October 8, 2021

Salah vs the POTM at Old Trafford in two weeks 😋 pic.twitter.com/g9xi1H4ytS — Tommy (@TLister77) October 8, 2021

Man United lost and drew at home, Salah scored in all but one game and top of the PL undefeated, good biased decisions yet again 🤣🤣 — dan (@Avesy__) October 8, 2021

The 36-year-old also was awarded the Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for September after scoring five times in five appearances for The Red Devils across all competition. The player was last involved in a goal during the United's Champions League clash against Villarreal at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

Image: AP