Gary Neville Accused Of 'hypocrisy' By Jamie Redknapp In Hilarious Banter; Here's Why

In a hilarious banter, former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp claimed that Gary Neville and other Manchester United fans are 'hypocrites' after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. Neville and several other Red Devils fans have often slammed the Red Devils owners, but now they seem to be praising them for fantastic signings. Other than Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has also signed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during this transfer window.

Gary Neville grilled over stance on Manchester United owners

After Liverpool drew 1-1 against Champions League winners Chelsea on Sunday, Gary Neville asserted that the Reds will not be able to finish in the Premier League's top three this season. However, he expressed a great sense of optimism when it came to his old club's title chances. Immediately after the former Manchester United right-back demonstrated excitement, ex-Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp grilled Neville over his stance on the owners.

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League, Redknapp asked Neville, "Where do you stand with the players you've brought in - Varane, Sancho, Ronaldo? I mean, you and your mates wanted to burn the stadium down last year with the Glazers! And now you've named your hotel the Glazer Hotel! Have they won you over?" Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was laughing in the background while the two engaged in a spat.

Neville insisted his stance on the Glazers has not changed

Despite Jamie Redknapp's reminder of Gary Neville's earlier criticisms against the Glazers, the former Manchester United right-back insisted that his stance had not changed. "No, they're not. The Glazers have done what they always do when they are put under pressure. They go and make two or three signings, and it shuts people up. There are deep-rooted issues at Manchester United. It's all they could do though. They couldn't let Ronaldo go to Manchester City. No one can complain at Manchester United about the three players they have signed this summer."

Gary Neville gives his predictions for Premier League's top three

Gary Neville is extremely optimistic that his beloved Manchester United side can have a fantastic campaign this season. "I made the prediction on Monday Night Football that it would be Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United (in the top three), and I'm going to stick with that. Let's be clear: Man City have been exceptional for the last three, four seasons. Chelsea have just won the Champions League and now have a better team this season," said Neville.