Gary Neville Believes Addition Of Saul Alongside Romelu Lukaku Will Make Chelsea Stronger

Gary Neville has hailed Chelsea's acquisition of Saul Niguez, alongside Romelu Lukaku as a great move that will allow the team to compete for the title this season. Neville also praised Chelsea's efforts throughout the summer transfer window and termed them as "exemplary."

Chelsea completed their transfer window with the loan signing of midfielder Saul, who they can acquire for £30 million next year. Neville thinks they've had a fantastic summer transfer season, which has only been enhanced by the arrival of Saul. His acquisition, along with the likes of Lukaku and Bettinelli, can prove to be a massive one for the Blues, as the three newcomers can provide glory for the Blues.

"He’s just another excellent player. He’s got massive experience at the top of La Liga, massive experience in the Champions League, and at the international level. That’s Chelsea’s model and you look at what they’ve done in this transfer window in terms of ins and outs and again, it’s been another exemplary performance from them,” said Gary Neville while speaking to Sky Sports.

'Chelsea are a team that wins and is ready to win more'

Gary Neville also hailed how Chelsea have performed on-pitch this season and stated that they have a winning mentality and want to fight in every game. He praised how they performed against Liverpool in the 1-1 draw at Anfield despite being down to 10-men.

"They are a strong team. I’ve watched them twice already this season, away at Arsenal and away at Anfield. That is a really good team, a team that wins and is ready to win more. When they went down to 10 men at Anfield, I never really thought it was going to be easy for Liverpool to break Chelsea down in the second half. That’s when you know you are playing against a good team because that’s the toughest place to play,” said Neville.

Saul Niguez will add strength to Chelsea

Also, Neville believes that the addition of Saul will take make them stronger. Chelsea already has the likes of Kante, Kovacic in the midfield and the acquisition of Saul have got all their bases covered. "And the addition of Saul along with Romelu Lukaku makes them stronger and stronger and stronger. In the midfield with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic they already look really strong. You only need two in there with the way they play but Saul’s addition means they can challenge on all fronts. It strengthens them enormously and makes them more formidable than they were at Anfield last Saturday," added Neville.

Image credits: AP