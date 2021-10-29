Gary Neville Claims Haaland Joined Dortmund Because Move Favored Mino Raiola Financially

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville took a massive dig at Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, as the Norwegian striker joined Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United back in 2020.

Neville claims that Haaland's decision was influenced by Raiola as the Dutch agent benefited more financially from the Norwegian's transfer to the German club rather than the English club.

Erling Haaland contract: Gary Neville takes epic dig at Mino Raiola

The feud between Gary Neville and Mino Raiola began after Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke sensationally claimed that Manchester United put out a better offer for Erling Haaland than they did. However, since Raiola believed the Bundesliga outfit was a better-suited choice for the 21-year old, he went ahead with Dortmund's offer rather than that of the Red Devils.

While speaking to Sport1, Watzke said, "Our offer for Haaland was not the best. The offer from Manchester United was better. However, Mino Raiola realised that Erling is better off with us. People notice that gifted people make a breakthrough with us the quickest. That is a resounding argument for the players, the parents of the players and the advisors."

However, Neville has rubbished these claims, stating that the only reason Raiola wanted Haaland to go to Dortmund rather than Manchester United was that such a transfer would 'give him a large % of the transfer fee when the player leaves.'

Yes and we all know why. He structures his deals with clubs that will give him a large % of the transfer fee when the player leaves ! https://t.co/gzvNIXKalq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2021

The Norwegian striker garnered interest from several top European clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich among others, when he went on a red hot scoring streak for Red Bull Salzburg. The 21-year old notched 29 goals in just 27 appearances by December 2019. He then completed a £17 million move to Dortmund in January 2020, and since then has scored a whopping 70 goals in just 69 games for the club.