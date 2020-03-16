Gary Neville Criticises British Leadership After Barack Obama's Effort To Combat Outbreak

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been extremely vocal on social media about UK's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. With the confirmed cases in the country soaring past 1,300, British prime minister Boris Johnson and his government have so far delayed taking any drastic measure to prevent a further outbreak in the country. Boris Johnson has even been criticised on social media with '#WhereIsBoris' trending on Twitter as early as this past weekend.

35! close the schools! reduce public transport! lockdown! give the public what they want! — 𝗷𝗼 (@TEAMHYE) March 15, 2020

Contrastingly, the United States has been extremely proactive in dealing with the outbreak as the government has already declared an emergency in the country. Several states across the country are closing down all outlets in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from spreading. Former US president Barack Obama has also been quite active on social media, urging citizens to remain at home and try to contribute as much as possible in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

Gary Neville used Barack Obama's stand towards mass awareness to call out Boris Johnson on social media. Neville expressed his blunt views on Twitter criticising the leadership in the country. The Manchester United legend even tagged Boris Johnson on his post.

Coronavirus in UK: Barack Obama's Twitter post prompts reaction from Gary Neville

I hear what you’re saying but all our kids are being told to go to school tomorrow and I’ve just witnessed the St Patrick’s day parade as I drove through Manchester! Never seen such conflicting news : reports ! No leadership at all in this country @BorisJohnson https://t.co/1jgmoUx8Pz — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 15, 2020

I don’t suspect Barack Obama is shooting from the hip! He may have an inside track ... https://t.co/dfUqp0RSiE — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus in UK: Unrest increases in the country with every passing day

Gary Neville is not the only one in the UK to criticise the government. With every passing day, #WhereIsBoris has been an increasing trend on social media as a growing number of people are questioning the government’s strategy to combat the outbreak in the country. Across Europe, several nations have already instated a country-wide lockdown. However, the UK is yet to take a firm stand in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to increased unrest among the general population.

Citizens pleading the officials to announce a country-wide lockdown

DEAR EVERYONE IN THE UK



Because Boris Johnson our obviously well “trusted” “Prime Minister” can’t make his mind up. Let’s do it for him. Let’s go on Lockdown to prevent the spread. Don’t go to school, uni, work. Mass gatherings are banned. Before it’s too late! #WhereIsBoris — Alex Phillips (@Alexpofficial_) March 15, 2020

